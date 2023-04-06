Microsoft’s new AI Copilot is coming to OneNote to help you take better notes

Microsoft’s newest AI-powered assistant, Copilot, is set to make its way into OneNote, as announced by the software giant last month.

The new tool will function as a notetaking partner for users, generating ideas, creating lists, organizing information and much more based on prompts by the user.

Copilot’s features were first shown off in apps like Teams, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but the assistant’s integration into OneNote will have a significant impact on how people take notes.

Greg Mace, a product manager for OneNote, explained how the new integration will work. Just like in Word, users can access Copilot’s features via a sidebar interface, where they can prompt the AI assistant to rewrite, format, or summarize existing text.

Copilot will also be able to create event plans or generate topics and talking points for meetings.

currently playing around with Microsoft's AI Copilot for Word, thanks to @XenoPanther. It's only supposed to be available in "private preview" for "select Microsoft 365 enterprise customers," but a few registry keys here and there and you can get the basics working 👀 pic.twitter.com/TSO1KgnqwH — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 28, 2023

While Microsoft has yet to show off how Copilot’s inline integration will work in OneNote, the Word version of Copilot features inline support.

Users can highlight paragraphs, and Copilot will appear when mousing over a section of the paragraph to offer up rewritten text automatically.

Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant

The company has not revealed a specific timeline for when the OneNote integration will be released to the public, and only a select group of Microsoft 365 enterprise customers currently have access to a preview version of Copilot in Word and Outlook.

Having tested Copilot in the private preview version of Word, the AI assistant generates text through machine learning algorithms.

However, the feature is still in its early stages and requires further refinement before it’s ready for public use. Microsoft is testing Copilot thoroughly before rolling out more broadly, and the company hasn’t committed to any specific dates for the OneNote integration.

The announcement of Copilot comes as no surprise as Microsoft has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence technology in recent years.

The company has launched a wide range of AI-powered tools for various industries, including the healthcare industry, and has continued to push the envelope in the field. The new Copilot tool is just another example of how the company is harnessing the power of AI to help users work smarter and faster.

Microsoft’s new AI-powered assistant, Copilot, is set to revolutionize the way people take notes in OneNote. With its advanced features, such as generating ideas, creating lists, organizing information and more, the new tool promises to make note-taking a more efficient process.

However, with its release date still unknown, Microsoft is taking the necessary steps to ensure that the Copilot integration is thoroughly tested and refined before it is made available to the public.

As AI technology continues to advance, it’s clear that Microsoft is committed to staying ahead of the curve and providing its users with cutting-edge tools to enhance their productivity.