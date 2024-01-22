Southern Alamance Middle School, in North Carolina has taken an unconventional approach to address its students’ TikTok addiction. The school has removed all bathroom mirrors in an attempt to deter students from spending excessive time filming and posting TikTok videos during class hours.

Mirror Removal: A Drastic Measure

The decision to eliminate bathroom mirrors was prompted by the school’s observation of students taking extended breaks to create TikTok content. Les Atkins, the spokesperson for the school district, explained, “Students were going to the bathroom for long periods of time and making TikTok videos. On average, students visit the restroom 3 to 4 times a day. Some were asking to go out more frequently and staying for upwards of 5 minutes or more.”

Administrators noted that mirrors were often featured in these videos, prompting them to take this unusual step to curb the trend. The move is a response to the addictive nature of the Chinese-owned app, with its notorious “endless scroll” and reward patterns, as identified by researchers studying internet addiction.

Mirror less Bathrooms: A Successful Intervention

The mirror less bathrooms seem to have made a significant impact, according to Atkins. “Not as many visits to the bathroom, not staying as long, and students are held accountable. And then when there’s accountability, you see a great difference,” he stated in an interview with WFMY.

Digital Hall Pass System

In addition to the mirror removal, the school has introduced a digital hall pass system to keep better track of students’ movements outside the classroom. This technology allows teachers to monitor how much time a student spends away from their designated learning space. The digital hall pass is part of the school’s broader strategy to maintain a focused learning environment and minimize disruptions caused by students leaving class.

Parent Reactions on Social Media

While the school’s initiative has proven effective, some parents have voiced their opinions on social media. Suggestions range from stricter phone policies to reinstating the bathroom mirrors. On Facebook, one concerned father proposed an alternative solution, saying, “I have a better idea, no phones allowed at school, and you can put the mirrors back up.” This reflects a sentiment among certain parents who believe that addressing the root cause of distraction—mobile phones—might be a more straightforward solution.

Striving for a Better Learning Environment

In a letter sent to parents, the school expressed its commitment to creating an optimal learning environment. “We strive to limit distractions so students can focus on learning,” the letter stated. The removal of bathroom mirrors and the implementation of the digital hall pass system are seen as adjustments aimed at fostering a better learning atmosphere by minimizing disruptions caused by unnecessary bathroom breaks.

Southern Alamance Middle School’s proactive measures to combat TikTok addiction by removing bathroom mirrors and introducing digital hall passes have sparked discussions among parents and educators alike. As schools grapple with the challenges posed by technology and its impact on student behavior, this unconventional approach may serve as a catalyst for broader conversations on balancing the benefits and drawbacks of digital connectivity in educational settings.