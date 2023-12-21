Prepare to enter the technological paradise that is MKBHD’s annual Smartphone Awards, phone aficionados! This year, Marques Brownlee and his team have been testing, evaluating, and finally crowning the smartphone world’s champions. Buckle up, because we’re going to breakdown the major winners and find out if your favorite phone made the cut.

Apple iPhone Shines in Two Categories

Apple’s iPhone did not sweep the honors this year, but it did win two coveted titles: Best Camera and Best Battery. When it comes to capturing those ideal moments, the iPhone 15 Pro is unrivaled. While other phones may be able to zoom in further, MKBHD compliments the iPhone for its constant camera performance and great video features, such as recording in ProRes Log and storing everything on an external SSD. Talk about having professional-level filming in your pocket!

But hold on, there’s more! The iPhone 15 Plus took the prize for longest battery life, not the Pro variant. What is its hidden weapon? A smooth 60Hz display that consumes less power than the Pro’s high-refresh-rate panel. MKBHD refers to it as the “risk-free, no-brainer” phone for anyone who want to remain unplugged all day – a real battery life champion!

Google Pixel 8 Grabs the Top Prize

Now, everyone hold your breath as the prestigious Phone of the Year award is presented to… the Google Pixel 8! Yes, despite a $100 price increase over its predecessor, the Pixel 8 won MKBHD’s heart (and intellect) with its gorgeous display, new software capabilities, and seven years of promised software upgrades. That’s right, seven years of Google deliciousness to keep your phone feeling new and exciting! They describe it as a “well-rounded package for impact, for price, for stepping it up and being a really good phone.”

Other Award Winners

Of course, there’s more to the story than just these top three! Check out the full list of MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2023 winners below:

Best Big Phone: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Best Small Phone: Asus Zenfone 9

Best Value: Nothing Phone (1)

Best Design: Sony Xperia 1 V

Best Foldable: HONOR Magic Vs

Best Improved: OnePlus 11 Pro

Bust of the Year: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

So, what are your thoughts on MKBHD’s choices? Is your favorite phone on the list? Let’s start a techy debate in the comments! Let us know what you think about the winners, losers, and everything in between!

Conclusion

That’s all there is to it, guys! MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2023 have concluded, leaving a path of gleaming awards and astonished gasps in their wake. Apple dominated in important categories, but Google’s Pixel 8 soared to the crown, demonstrating that innovation and endurance can outperform even the greatest names in the game.

But keep in mind that these awards are only one point of view in the ever-changing world of smartphones. Your ideal phone may be on this list, in a different category, or perhaps waiting to be announced next year.

So keep your eyes peeled, your tech radar on, and your voice heard in the comments section! Let us congratulate the victors, argue the omissions, and, most importantly, appreciate the remarkable technology that fits right in our pockets.

After all, the best phone is the one that allows you to connect, create, and dominate your world with a single swipe. To know things in more detail, you can watch the trailer down below: