Subaru, the iconic Japanese car manufacturer, is all set to unveil its 2024 WRX lineup with significant changes to meet the evolving demands of car enthusiasts. The base model of the 2024 WRX will witness a price increase of $2,230, starting at $33,855, including a $1,120 destination charge. This adjustment reflects a $2,130 rise in the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) and a $100 increase in the destination charge.

However, the 2024 WRX lineup is not just about higher prices. It is also introducing more technology and features as standard. The base model now includes the 11.6-inch Subaru Starlink Multimedia Plus touchscreen, greatly enhancing the infotainment experience.

Furthermore, the EyeSight Driver Assistance Technology, which enhances safety and driver convenience, is now a standard feature across the range, including models equipped with a manual transmission for the first time.

As we move up the lineup, the WRX Premium will start at $35,755, marking a $1,630 increase from the 2023 model. This trim level incorporates aesthetic and functional upgrades such as 18-inch alloy wheels with a dark gray finish, summer performance tires, heated front seats, exterior mirrors, aluminum pedal covers, push-button start, and USB-C ports. Optional features for the Premium model include an 11-speaker Harman Kardon speaker system and a moonroof.

The WRX Limited, starting at $40,135, includes the Harman Kardon sound system as standard, along with a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat with Ultrasuede upholstery and voice-activated navigation by TomTom. This represents a $1,620 increase over the previous year’s model.

An exciting addition to the 2024 lineup is the WRX TR, tailored for driving enthusiasts. Priced at $42,775, this model is exclusively available with a six-speed manual transmission. It features Brembo brakes, a stiffer suspension, a retuned steering rack, and 19-inch alloy wheels with Bridgestone Potenza summer performance tires. The TR also boasts Recaro seats and a moonroof delete option, emphasizing its performance-focused design.

The range-topping WRX GT, priced at $45,335, is only available with the Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) gearbox. It shares some features with the TR, like Recaro seats and a sport-tuned suspension, but adds electronic adjustable ride control and 18-inch alloy wheels.

All models in the 2024 WRX range, including the TR, are powered by Subaru’s 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine, delivering 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain is a testament to Subaru’s commitment to providing a balance of performance and efficiency.

In addition, a brief comparison of the 2024 WRX’s price to some similar performance-oriented vehicles reveals that WRX offers the lowest starting price, undercuts most rivals by several thousand dollars, and comes equipped with all-wheel drive as standard.

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the 2024 WRX. In higher trims, the WRX becomes pricier and offers less horsepower compared to some rivals. Some reviewers also find the interior less refined and luxurious compared to competitors.

The 2024 Subaru WRX lineup, with its price adjustments and new additions, reflects the brand’s strategy to offer more technology, enhanced safety features, and performance-oriented options to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

As these models start arriving in U.S. dealerships early next year, they are expected to continue Subaru’s legacy of combining performance with practicality, appealing to a broad spectrum of car buyers, from daily commuters to driving enthusiasts.