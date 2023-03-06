More than one million cars recalled by major car manufacturers in the US

More than one million vehicles have been recalled by major automakers in the US. The reason is overheating clutches, a recall resulting from a recall. The automakers include, Ford, Tesla, Jeep, Doge and Toyota.

Airbag inflator replacements installed under a previous recall on older Ford pickup models are under recall because they may have been incorrectly installed, according to an NHTSA report. The airbag inflators may have been installed facing the wrong way, causing the airbags to potentially deploy improperly and increase the risk of injury during a crash, according to the report. The recall affects 98,550 Ford Ranger models. Ford said it would offer owners a free repair in its recall notification letter set to be delivered between March 27 and March 31.

Tesla said 3,470 of its new Model Y vehicles could have loose bolts in the second-row seats, according to an NHTSA recall report. The report says the recall affects the second-row seat back frames of Model Y vehicles, as the bolts securing the frames may not be securely tightened, which the NHTSA says could reduce the performance of the seat belt system and increase the risk of injury during a crash.

Other recalls

The company said it had not been aware of any injuries or deaths related to the recall. Owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail beginning on April 25. Tesla will offer to inspect and tighten the bolts for free. Dodge is recalling select Durango SUVs because the spoiler may detach, creating a hazard to other cars on the road, according to an NHTSA report.

The spoilers on the recalled vehicles were installed “over-flush” to the roof. This causes contact between the spoiler and the roof when opening the tailgate. Over time the spoiler can wear, and become partially detached from the vehicle, according to the report. Dodge said in the NHTSA report that it planned to begin notifying impacted owners on April 14. and offer a free inspection and spoiler replacement, if necessary. According to the report, Dodge had been aware of reports of the spoilers becoming detached, but had not received reports of any collisions or accidents related to the issue. More than 700,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs are under recall because of a potential issue with the ignition key, according to an NHTSA recall report. Vehicles with jackknife style keys can shut off while driving if the key collapses into the folded position, Nissan said, creating a crash hazard. Nissan said it not been aware of any reports of injury or crashes related to the issue.