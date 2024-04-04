Motorola’s latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, is making ripples in the market. This cutting-edge tablet was released in India on April 3 and sports an astounding array of capabilities meant to improve the user experience. With its powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and amazing triple rear camera system, the Edge 50 Pro is ready to make a statement in the competitive world of mobile technology.

Everything you need to know about the new Motorola Edge 50 Pro Smartphone

Motorola has once again lifted the bar with the launch of the Edge 50 Pro. This sleek and attractive smartphone is packed with unique features designed to meet the demands of modern customers. The Edge 50 Pro’s image capabilities, which include an AI-backed triple rear camera system and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor, will amaze photography fans.

Display Details

One of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro’s most impressive features is its gorgeous 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display.

With a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak local brightness, and HDR10+ compatibility, this display produces sharp, colorful images that will wow even the most demanding consumers. The Edge 50 Pro, along with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM, delivers smooth performance and flawless multitasking capabilities.

Camera Details

Photography fans will like the Edge 50 Pro’s sophisticated camera system, which consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

Whether you’re shooting broad vistas or close-up details, the Edge 50 Pro guarantees that every photo is sharp, detailed, and filled with brilliant color. Furthermore, the device’s 50-megapixel front camera sensor, which includes quad-pixel technology and autofocus, is ideal for shooting beautiful selfies and video calls.

Battery Details

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless Turbo charging, so you never have to worry about running out of juice when you need it most.

The 12GB RAM edition has a 125W conventional charger and a 50W wireless charger, allowing you to swiftly recharge your device and resume using it.

Furthermore, the device’s IP68 dust and splash resistant designation gives further piece of mind, making it suitable for usage in any environment.

Connectivity Features

In addition to its amazing display and audio capabilities, the Edge 50 Pro includes innovative connection options to keep users connected wherever they go.

With 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility, users can enjoy fast and dependable connections for streaming, gaming, and other activities. The smartphone also supports NFC for contactless payments and other NFC-enabled applications.

Security Features

Motorola knows the significance of keeping user data safe and secure, which is why the Edge 50 Pro has advanced security measures.

In addition to typical biometric identification techniques like fingerprint scanning and face recognition, the tablet includes advanced security features like secure folder and app lock, which allow users to safeguard important data from unwanted access.

Software Features

Motorola focused the user experience by including cutting-edge software features in the Edge 50 Pro.

The smartphone runs Android 14’s Hello UI, which provides a smooth and intuitive interface that is simple to browse. With three years of promised OS upgrades, consumers can be confident that their device will be up to date with the newest software developments.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro – Pricing Details

Despite its outstanding specs, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro remains affordable to a wide spectrum of buyers.

With an introductory offer that offers considerable savings on both the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models, Motorola has made it easier than ever for people to experience the Edge 50 Pro’s cutting-edge technology. Customers may also take advantage of quick discounts and exchange benefits when purchasing the gadget from specified stores.