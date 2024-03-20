Motorola India is again making a comeback for the year 2024 with its new, much-anticipated smartphone for the year, the Motorola Edge 50 series smartphones where especially now the Lenovo Chinese giant has tipped new details for the top flagship premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone.

The smartphone is not only tipped about the launch, but in fact, Motorola is also gearing up to launch the smartphone officially within the Indian smartphone markets. Now we have hints speculating the launch officially on the 3rd of April, so we have only 13 more days to go from today. If you have been looking for a smartphone for this year, we have covered you with some of the latest updates and details about this new Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is launching on the 3rd of April on Flipkart – Specs Leaked Ahead to launch.

Motorola India has already given a hint about the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone, where it’s been said that the new flagship smartphone will be making its way to launch on the 3rd of April this year.

The smartphone has already been listed on the Flipkart India platform, and giving you a hint about the smartphone will be featured.

As per the Flipkart listing for the Mororola EDge 50 Pro smartphone, the smartphone will be coming in a trio of colors, which include the unique Purple color and glowing black and silver colors, and these colors Purple and Black color options come with an additional matte finish out of the box. However, silver goes with a shiny metallic finish out of the box, too.

Leaked specification for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro Smartphone

Let’s now take a look into the specifications and features of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone; the smartphone will be coming with a massive upgrade over the predecessor model, which includes it coming with a bigger and widely spread 6.7-inch panel that is like a 3D Curved pOLED Panel out of the box.

The display spits a peak resolution of 1.5K and is again combined with a faster 144Hz refresh rate, too, and for outdoor usage, you can get this phone getting bright to up to 2000 nits, too and to provide you the best multimedia experience, you also get the support for HDR10+.

The display was also approved by the best display maker, Pantone, who designed the display to offer the best color accuracy out of the box. So, yes, you won’t face such disappointment in terms of display.

Let’s now move to the camera side slowly, and like every year, this year, we will see a significant improvement on the camera side, where now we have a 50MP primary sensor on the rear end.

This new 50MP primary sensor camera supports Adaptive stabilization, autofocus tracking, and the AI Phone Enhancement Engine. As a result, you will get to see this camera offering the best fantastic features out of the box.

That was all about the camera and display side; let’s now take a look into what’s there on the power side and now get this new Motorola Edge 50 Pro taking power from the most Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC out of the box, which offers the best camera quality as well as the power-packed features too.

The smartphone is combined with a faster 12GB of RAM, too, and now moving to the battery and charging side, here you will be getting the smartphone coming with the all-new 4500 mAH battery out of the box, and again this bigger battery can be charged with the latest news faster 125W of wired charging too and also you can charge it for 50W wireless charging too.

When the Motorola Edge 50 Pro launching?

Talking about the launch details, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be making its way to launch officially on 3rd of April this year.