Motorola has once again caused ripples in the smartphone market with the introduction of its latest foldable device, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra. This next-generation flip-style foldable was introduced in China.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra and Razr 50 – Specs and Details

The Razr 50 Ultra’s most notable feature is its enormous 4-inch cover display, which is currently the largest on any device in its class. This remarkable screen is more than simply large; it uses high-quality LTPO technology and has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, making it a major upgrade over its predecessors and a noteworthy rival in the foldable smartphone industry.

The 4-Inch Cover Display

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra’s main selling point is the large 4-inch cover display. This screen size is unusual for flip-style foldable phones and sets a new industry benchmark.

The display uses LTPO technology, which enables for a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz. This provides smooth animations and interactions, hence improving the entire user experience. The screen’s fast refresh rate makes it excellent for gaming and other heavy applications.

More Than Just Size: Quality and Functionality

The cover display’s big size isn’t its only benefit. Motorola has assured that this screen is of the greatest quality, with brilliant, vibrant colors and exceptional clarity. The high refresh rate adds to its usefulness, making scrolling and transitions feel smooth.

Furthermore, Motorola allows a wide range of apps to operate natively on the cover screen, a feature that competitor smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, do not fully support and require the installation of Samsung’s Good Lock app to get equivalent functionality.

Key Specifications of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra features a 6.9-inch inner foldable pOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. This internal display is bright and brilliant, able to exceed 3,000 nits and handle Dolby Vision video. The central hole punch cutout houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which captures high-quality front-facing images and videos.

Dual Camera Setup

The Razr 50 Ultra’s rear camera configuration includes two 50-megapixel sensors. The primary camera includes an f/1.7 wide-angle lens, while the secondary camera has 2x telephoto capabilities. This combination enables users to create detailed and high-quality images, whether they’re shooting wide-angle or zoomed-in photos.

Power and Performance

The Razr 50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. This fast chipset provides smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid wired charging and 15W wireless charging, allowing users to swiftly charge their devices.

Introducing the Moto Razr 50: Specifications and Features

The Moto Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra share similar features, including a 6.9-inch inner foldable display and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. However, there are certain distinguishing features that set the Razr 50 apart.

Camera Capabilities

While the Razr 50 retains the same 50-megapixel primary rear camera, it swaps the telephoto lens for a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. This makes the device versatile for different photography needs, allowing users to capture wide-angle shots in addition to standard photos.

Performance and Battery Life

The Razr 50 is the first phone to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, which was created exclusively for folding smartphones. This chipset provides smooth performance and efficient power usage.

The smartphone features a bigger 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W cable charging and 15W wireless charging. This means that users can expect greater battery life and faster charging times.

Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra – Pricing and Availability

The Moto Razr 50 starts at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 42,500) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra starts at CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs 65,500) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

These prices make both devices competitive options in the foldable smartphone market, offering high-end features at a relatively affordable price point.

Global Launch

While the Moto Razr 50 Ultra and Razr 50 have been launched in China, they won’t remain exclusive to this market for long. Motorola has confirmed that these devices will be coming to India, although the exact launch date has yet to be revealed. This expansion into the Indian market will allow more consumers to experience the innovative features and design of the Razr 50 series.