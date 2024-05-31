Motorola is gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable phones, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and the Motorola Razr 50, later this year.

These new models are set to succeed the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40, and there’s a lot of buzz around what they will bring to the table. Thanks to a recent listing on the TENAA certification site, we now have a clearer picture of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra’s design and specifications. Let’s dive into the details.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – Specification and Features

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to sport a sleek design with a dark blue color option, as revealed in the TENAA listing. The inner display features a centered hole-punch slot at the top, surrounded by slim bezels, offering a modern and immersive viewing experience.

On the back, you’ll find two separate circular camera modules accompanied by a small LED flash unit, positioned in the top left corner. The cover screen extends all the way to the hinge in the middle of the back panel, giving it a seamless and premium look.

The iconic Motorola “M” logo appears on the lower half, followed by the “Razr” label towards the bottom. The power and volume buttons are conveniently placed on the upper right edge of the handset.

Cutting-Edge Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is set to impress with its display technology. The main screen is a 6.9-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures vibrant colors and fluid animations, making it ideal for both everyday use and media consumption.

The outer screen has also seen an upgrade, featuring a 4-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1272 x 1080 pixels, which is significantly larger than the 3.6-inch cover display on the Razr 40 Ultra.

Under the hood, the Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by an octa-core chipset with a peak speed of 3.0GHz, which is speculated to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. This powerful processor will be paired with a variety of RAM options—8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB—ensuring smooth performance across different configurations. Storage options will also be abundant, with variants including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a whopping 1TB.

Camera

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the camera setup on the Razr 50 Ultra. It is expected to feature dual 50-megapixel rear sensors, promising high-quality photos and videos. For selfies, there will be a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, ensuring clear and detailed self-portraits.

Battery and Charging

The battery life is another strong point for the Razr 50 Ultra. It will be backed by dual cells with a combined rated capacity of 3,830mAh, likely marketed as a 4,000mAh battery. This should provide ample power to get through a full day of use. Additionally, the phone is expected to support 68W fast charging, as suggested by an earlier 3C listing, allowing for quick top-ups when needed.

Software and Durability

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will likely ship with an Android 14-based OS, offering the latest features and improvements from Google. Durability is also a key focus, with the handset expected to come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance, providing peace of mind against accidental spills and splashes. Wireless charging support adds another layer of convenience, making it easy to keep the device powered up without dealing with cables.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – Variants and Pricing

In terms of color options, the Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to be available in three attractive shades: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink. As for pricing, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is tipped to be priced around EUR 1200 (approximately Rs. 1,07,000).

Conclusion: A Compelling Foldable Option

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is shaping up to be a compelling option in the foldable phone market. With its sleek design, powerful specifications, and array of features, it promises to deliver a premium user experience. Whether you’re drawn to its impressive display, robust performance, or advanced camera capabilities, the Razr 50 Ultra has something to offer.

As the anticipated launch date approaches, excitement is building among tech enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates and official announcements from Motorola as we get closer to the release of this innovative device. If you’re considering upgrading to a foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is definitely one to keep an eye on.