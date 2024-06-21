Motorola has recently teased its new range of foldable smartphones, the Moto Razr 50 series, on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. The teaser suggests that the company is ready to “Flip the Script” this year, hinting at significant updates and enhancements over its predecessors. The video has not been shared by Motorola India’s handle, indicating that the launch will commence in select markets, starting with China, at the confirmed June 25 event.

This follows the same practice as last year with the Moto Razr 40 series, where the India launch happened a few months later.

Motorola Razr 40 Series – New Teaser is out?

In an exclusive report by CNBCTV18, it was shared last month that the base Moto Razr 50 could receive significant updates from its predecessor, including a bigger cover screen similar to the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. The main screen on the device is also expected to have a narrower bezel. The cover screen of both phones appears to have separate cutouts for the camera lenses, indicating just the camera rings without any enclosure around them.

Moto Razr 50 – Specifications and Features

Main Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cover Display: 3.63 inches, pOLED.

Cameras: Dual 50MP cameras on the cover screen and a 32MP camera on the main screen.

Processor: Expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Memory and Storage: Up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Battery: Rumored to come with a 4,000mAh battery and support 45W fast charging.

Operating System: Set to run on Android 14.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra – Specifiation and Features

Main Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Cover Display: 4.0-inch pOLED panel.

Cameras: Dual 50MP cameras on the cover screen and a 32MP camera on the main screen.

Processor: Same as the Razr 50, expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Memory and Storage: Up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Battery: Also expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Operating System: Set to run on Android 14.

Design and Build

The new Moto Razr 50 series promises a refined design with narrower bezels and a larger cover screen, enhancing the overall aesthetics and user experience. The separated camera cutouts on the cover screen contribute to a sleek look, moving away from the previous enclosure design.

Motorola Razr 50 Series – Expected Pricing

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is currently selling for ₹69,999, while the Razr 40 is available for under ₹36,000. This year, reports suggest that the new devices could be priced higher:

Moto Razr 50: Starting at 899 euros (approximately ₹80,500) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra: Starting at 1,199 euros (about ₹1,07,300) for the 12GB+512GB variant.

When will Moto Razr 50 Series Launch?

The Moto Razr 50 series will first launch in China on June 25, with a global debut expected in July. This staggered launch strategy follows Motorola’s previous pattern, allowing the brand to build anticipation and cater to different markets sequentially.

Conclusion

Motorola’s new Moto Razr 50 series is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the foldable smartphone market. With significant updates in display technology, camera specifications, and overall design, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are poised to offer enhanced user experiences. The inclusion of advanced features like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and the latest Android 14 operating system further strengthens their appeal.

As we await the official launch on June 25, tech enthusiasts and Motorola fans can look forward to a series of innovative upgrades that promise to “Flip the Script” on foldable smartphone technology.

Whether it’s the larger cover screens, powerful performance specs, or the sleek new design, the Moto Razr 50 series is set to make a significant impact in the smartphone market. Keep an eye out for more details and official announcements from Motorola as the launch date approaches.