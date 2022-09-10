Motorola to launch Edge 30 Series on 13th September

Chinese smartphone maker, Motorola has finally expanded its extremely successful Edge portfolio with the introduction of 2022’s new Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo smartphones into the global markets.

Currently, according to rumors, the smartphone maker has officially confirmed that they would be introducing two of these models in Indian markets in a span of one week from now.

For the people who aren’t aware! Motorola’s Edge series has been among the most popular flagship smartphone as it’s quite known for its stunning design and also it’s flagship specification which in combined comes for really competitive pricing. Since the previous launch itself, many users have been waiting up for Motorola to refresh their Edge lineup for this year. So now let’s have a look at the whole smartphone series down below:

The Indian launch of the Motorola Edge Series

Motorola’s Indian subsidiary, Motorola India recently announced on their official tweet hinting about the Edge 30 Ultra which would be released in India on September 13. Furthermore, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion launch will follow suit by giving more luxury-looking smartphones to their users.

Adding more details to this, the new Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion are said to be availed exclusively through Flipkart in Indian markets, and already a dedicated webpage on Flipkart hinting about the launch of this smartphone has gone online.

We don’t have to speculate about these phones right now because they were released later and all of their specification and features will be available online.

Leaked specification for Motorola Edge Series

If we go by leaks and rumors, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to feature new improvements to its camera department where it’s been said to feature a new Samsung 200MP sensor which will also make it the first ever smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor onboard.

Talking more about the specification side, you will get a bigger 6.67-inch Full-HD+ pOLED which will be splitting out a faster refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. Going inside, we will find a faster yet flagship-level chipset by Qualcomm which is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB Slam and up to 256GB space, and a 4,610mAh battery with 125W rapid charging and 50W remote charging compatibility.-

On the other hand, we will see the Moto Edge 30 Fusion coming up with a little smaller 6.65-inch screen which will be splitting out a peak resolution of Full-HD+ and will be bent with a pOLED screen with the support for again 144Hz faster refresh rate.

Even this smartphone is paired with the popular and flagship level, Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB RAM, 512GB space, and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W rapid charging.

On the camera side, there is no 200MP camera but in fact, we will see a 50MP triple camera setup with the support for OIS capability.