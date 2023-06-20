Mr beast
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: MrBeast arrives at the Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
MrBeast hits out at YouTubers for photoshopping his tweets

Sumbul Farid·
NewsTrendingWorld

Well-known YouTuber MrBeast has spoken against against YouTubers who photoshop his fake tweets and add them in their video thumbnails in order to increase their own views.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter to call out the clickbait saying- “this is when creators use sensationalised or misleading headlines to reel audiences in.”

Initially, he tweeted a screenshot of a video thumbnail by YouTuber Bolo showing a fake tweet by MrBeast asserting that he will be dead in the coming three years, titled as: “MrBeast’s Disease Is Worse Than You Think,” about MrBeast’s Crohn’s disease diagnosis.

