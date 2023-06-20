MrBeast hits out at YouTubers for photoshopping his tweets

Then in a subsequent tweet, he mentioned: “Can we end the trend of Photoshopping fake tweets of mine as thumbnails? Thnx [Thanks].”

The retaliation raged a discussion online about clickbait on YouTube videos.

The Twitterati didn’t feel too sympathetic towards YouTube’s biggest creator.

“Going viral comes with a cost. Maybe this is part of the cost,” one person commented.

Another person said: “Wait.. so since you’re famous now you are calling out clickbait thumbnails?? look in the mirror my guy LOL.”

Though many tweeted in favour of MrBeast and backlashed the clickbait methods some creators use to try to drive engagement.

One person said: “Tbh it would be very annoying if someone made a tweet I never made.”

“How can they do that for a little bit more views. They are just playing with people’s emotions,” another person wrote.

Someone else added: “I hate this, but by posting this you have given them more clout.”

“It’s so scary to me that people would go out of their way to Photoshop images like that and put them out into the universe…” a fourth person commented.

Mr Beast is very well known for his big giveaways on YouTube and he is looking ahead to take his game up a level with his forthcoming project.

The YouTube sensation, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has been exploring novel ideas for a brand new game show on social media.

It’s not just any old game show, either. The 25-year-old wants to give away the “largest prize” ever and make TV history.

He might be the most famous name on YouTube, but it looks like he’s trying to involve other social media platforms as well in his next big venture.

Writing on Twitter, Donaldson said: “I want to test what I do on YouTube on a streaming service for fun to see how it performs.”

He added: “Imagine a 10 episode series with 10,000 people competing for the largest prize in game show history.”

Donaldson clearly wants to involve other platforms, too.

Born on May 7, 1998, James Stephen Donaldson who is now known by his YouTube title MrBeast, is an American YouTuber and philanthropist. He has accolades with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that are based on expensive stunts. Having more than 161 million subscribers at present, he is the most-subscribed individual user on the platform and the second-most-subscribed channel altogether on the platform.

He was born and raised in a middle-class household in Greenville, North Carolina. In early 2012, when he was only 13, he began to post videos on YouTube under the handle MrBeast6000. His initial content varied from Let’s Plays to “videos estimating the wealth of other YouTubers.” He went viral for the first time in 2017 after his “counting to 100,000” video got tens of thousands of views in just a few days, and since then he became extremely popular, and most of his videos started gaining tens of millions of views. Gradually, his style of content spanned vast to comprise challenge and donation videos that reward thousands of dollars, videos with difficult tasks or survival challenges, and original vlogs.