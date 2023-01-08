MSI launches Creator, Prestige Studio Laptops launched in CES 2023

MSI has taken a leap forward within their laptop lineup after launching their new set of laptops with improvements on the specification as well as design sides.

MSI has chosen to make a start for their new laptops with CES 2023 event and really the company went ahead and dropped new laptops for creators and working experts at CES 2023. The line-up of laptops includes two variants which are MSI Creator and Prestige series laptops.

The new laptops are furnished with the most recent thirteenth Gen Intel laptop PC processors and Nvidia RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs. So, if you are wanting to know more about this laptop, then here we have got you covered with everything you need to know:

MSI Creator Laptop Series

Starting with MSI Creator laptops, where the company has launched two variants for this series which include the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and Creator Z16 HX Studio laptops.

Both of these beasts are compelled by the most recent thirteenth Gen Intel Center HX series processors, up to a Center i9-13950HX facilitated with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. They support DDR5 Pulverize and PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD aggregating.

The Creator Z17HX Studio scratch pad sports a 17.3-inch QHD+ IPS board with a 16:10 perspective degree. The screen shows a 165Hz reinforcement rate and supports 100% DCI-P3 consolidation. The Creator Z16 HX’s show shows relative ends, notwithstanding the way that it utilizes a more unpretentious 16-inch screen with a 120Hz revive rate.

The two creator scratch pad highlight Thunderclap 4, an IR webcam, a per-key RGB illuminated console, quad speakers, an SD Express card opening, and more.

MSI Prestige Laptops

MSI moreover uncovered new thin and light Prestige laptops including the Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo and an all-new MSI Prestige 13 Evo. The Prestige 13 Evo weighs under a kilo notwithstanding its aluminum mix suspension. The Prestige Evo 14 and 16 can be furnished with up to an Intel Center i7-13700H PC processor, while the Prestige 13 Evo utilizes a Center i7-1360P PC processor. MSI moreover uncovered the Prestige 16 Studio, which goes with discrete portrayals up to an Nvidia RTX 4060.

MSI moreover uncovered new Present day laptops, which highlight new arrangement choices and solidify star blue and beige rose.

We moreover saw an all-new 13-inch Most significant point Flip Evo at CES 2023. Notwithstanding the laptops in general, MSI presented the MSI Pen 2 pointer, which utilizes MPP 2.6 progression to guarantee equivalence with different laptops.

The Pen 2 moreover goes with 4096 tension level and haptic investigation outfitting you with the impression of making on authentic paper. The MSI Pen 2 can in this way be utilized as a conventional pencil on paper without changing to genuine pens.