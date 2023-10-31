Assassination Threat on Mukesh Ambani if not paid Rs. 400 crore

India’s number one richest person and chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani got a third threat email requesting 400 crore ($54 million) after he did not respond to the earlier requests. Ambani’s home is now more secure, according to Mumbai police. To track the sender, the police are collaborating with cyber police units.

Currently, the Mumbai Police are looking into whether the email containing the threat to Mukesh Ambani was sent from a phony or real email account. The police are also attempting to get in touch with the mail service provider to acquire additional information regarding the email address. Ambani started receiving the emails for past four days threatening on killing him via unknow email address. Authorities also claim that demands for money were included in every threatening email. After the first and second threat the third threat was made via an anonymous email containing was addressed to Mukesh Ambani. Last week Mr. Ambani received first threat demanding ransom money of Rs 20 crore and death threat was made if the demand was not fulfilled.

“We will kill you if you do not give us Rs 20 crore.” According to an India Today article, the email stated, “We have the best shooters in India.”

At the time, sections 387 (putting someone in fear of death or bodily injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code were invoked by the Gamdevi Police Station in Mumbai. The head of security for Mukesh Ambani filed a complaint, and the police reacted. The following day, Ambani got another email threatening his life. This time, the sender threatened to kill Ambani if the money Rs 200 crore was not received.

Past Threats

Mukesh Ambani has already received threats threatening his life. A man who had threatened Mukesh Ambani and his family members, including Nita, Akash, and Anant, over the phone in an anonymous manner was arrested by Mumbai Police last year. The caller threatened to blow up the Sir Harkishandas Narottamdas HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and their South Mumbai house.

Local police conducted an investigation when Ambani security personnel discovered an explosive-laden green Scorpio outside the Ambani residence on Peddar Road in February 2021. In addition, the police alerted the bomb squad. Upon searching the vehicle, they found a letter labeled trailer and about twenty gelatin sticks. After further investigation, it was discovered that Sachin Waze, a suspended ASI (assistant sub-inspector), had put the threat letter inside the car himself. From parking the car next to Antilia until packing the letter into the four-wheeler, he was in charge of every aspect of the operation.

Mukesh Ambani and his family get Z+ category security and also have their own private security surrounded by Ex-NSG and military commandos. Currently, Ambani holds the title of richest Indian businessman. He is an important citizen in the country and also shares a good political connection with the BJP-led government. Thus, a threat to such VVIPs is a major blow, and tracing the current gangster and underworld attacks and threats on celebrities and VVIPs makes it important for the local police and authorities to pay utmost attention to the threat emails.