Multinational Companies Pledge to Hire Thousands of Refugees in Europe

In a powerful display of solidarity and compassion, major multinational corporations such as Amazon, Marriott, and Hilton have recently made a remarkable commitment to hire thousands of refugees in Europe. With a specific focus on Ukrainian women who have fled the war with Russia, these companies aim to provide employment opportunities and support to those who seek safety, protection, and the chance to rebuild their lives. This significant pledge, announced just before World Refugee Day, highlights the collective effort of more than 40 corporations, who together have vowed to hire, train, or connect a total of 250,000 refugees, with over 13,000 directly employed by these compassionate organizations.

A Humanitarian Imperative:

Kelly Clements, the U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, underscores the importance of the commitments made by businesses, emphasizing that behind every number lies the story of an individual family who has left everything behind in search of safety and a fresh start. With an estimated 110 million people displaced worldwide, including approximately 12 million from Ukraine, half of whom have sought refuge in Europe, this employment initiative represents one of the largest movements of refugees on the continent since World War II. The magnitude of the global refugee crisis calls for robust action and collaboration between businesses, governments, and organizations to address the urgent needs of displaced individuals.

The Tent Partnership for Refugees:

The drive to enhance employment opportunities for refugees in Europe is spearheaded by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a nonprofit organization founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO of Chobani. This organization serves as a vital bridge between businesses and refugees, facilitating meaningful connections and fostering positive change. The recent culmination of this collective effort is taking place at a significant gathering in Paris, where the hiring commitments are being unveiled. Building upon the success of the group’s inaugural summit in the United States last year, which resulted in the employment of 22,725 refugees, this multinational collaboration demonstrates a sustained commitment to supporting refugees in their journey towards stability and self-reliance.

Leading the Way:

Companies Making a Difference: Among the participating companies, Amazon has emerged as a frontrunner, pledging to hire a minimum of 5,000 refugees across Europe over the next three years. Following closely behind are industry leaders Marriott and Hilton, committing to employ 1,500 refugees each. Other prominent companies, including Starbucks, ISS, Adidas, L’Oreal, PepsiCo, and Hyatt, have also made significant commitments to support this noble cause. Recognizing the value of a diverse workforce, these corporations acknowledge that fostering inclusivity not only strengthens their organizations but also stimulates innovation, creativity, and a broader range of perspectives.

Creating Opportunities:

The Job Landscape: The majority of employment opportunities for refugees will be in hourly roles, particularly within fulfillment and storage centers, as well as in transportation and delivery. Notably, Amazon had previously announced a reduction of 27,000 salaried office positions earlier this year. However, Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s Vice President overseeing human resources, reassures that the commitment to hiring refugees will primarily focus on fulfilling the crucial hourly roles that are integral to the company’s operations.

Empowering Success Stories:

Triumph Over Adversity: One inspiring success story is that of Daria Sedihi-Volchenko, who escaped Kyiv and currently works as a senior program manager for an Amazon Web Services program in Warsaw, Poland. This program provides free technical training for Ukrainian refugees. Having experienced the hardships and uncertainties of displacement herself, Daria empathizes with the program participants who may lack a background in technology. However, she emphasizes the value of commitment and perseverance, as she promised during her interview to learn Polish and acquire technical skills to secure her position—a promise she has diligently kept.

Challenges and Support:

Refugees face numerous challenges as they navigate their way to rebuild their lives and integrate into new communities. While companies extend crucial support through language training, counseling, and skill development programs, there are still obstacles to overcome. Deciphering job listings, securing stable internet connections, and obtaining appropriate work attire are just a few examples of the hurdles refugees may encounter. Nevertheless, Daria Sedihi-Volchenko reminds us that refugees bring valuable expertise and experience in various fields, such as IT systems, finance, and project management. This experience transcends language barriers, enabling them to understand the workflow and contribute their unique insights and skills to the organizations that employ them.

A Call for Inclusive Action:

While the current focus of this hiring push is on Ukrainian refugees, Kelly Clements urges nations to extend similar support to individuals fleeing conflicts and crises in other parts of the world. By opening doors to education, workplaces, and other opportunities, communities can foster inclusivity and empower refugees from all walks of life. This collective effort will enable displaced individuals from regions such as Syria, Sudan, and Afghanistan to rebuild their lives and contribute to the economies of their host countries, thereby cultivating a future that is defined by hope, inclusion, and shared prosperity.

The unwavering commitment of multinational corporations to hire thousands of refugees in Europe serves as a powerful example of corporate social responsibility and compassionate leadership. Through their dedication to diversity, these companies not only transform individual lives but also shape a more inclusive and innovative business landscape. By recognizing the potential and resilience of refugees, they inspire others to follow suit, encouraging the creation of a brighter and more compassionate future for all.

