Musk backs out of Twitter deal

Sandra Theres Dony
Elon Musk is all set to back out of the $44 billion Twitter deal. It has been quite a dramatic ride since April when the richest man on Earth decided to buy Twitter. All was well and then he got cold feet. The drama has been going on for some time with occasional threats from Musk about terminating the deal. Apparently, Musk was not content with the number of spam accounts on Twitter. As per his team, it is Twitter’s inability to give satisfactory data concerning the spam accounts which led to Musk backing out from the deal. However, walking away is not as easy as it sounds. Because Twitter is not gonna remain calm after being kicked around on a whim. Read along to know more.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

The Final Twist

The story began in April when Elon Musk decided it would be a good idea to buy Twitter. The $44 billion deal did come as a surprise to most people. While some were excited about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO taking over the company, others were quite skeptical. Every story has a point of tension, and sure enough, the prolonged discussions and the delay in going through with the deal made people suspicious. This was well evident because when Musk tweeted about traveling to Mars in this lifetime, some users were quick-witted enough to ask the Tesla CEO if the Twitter deal will come through in this lifetime. Seems like the answer is a no. Musk had already expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the number of active spam accounts on Twitter. Despite Twitter repeating that the number is below 5 percent, Musk wasn’t convinced. And now Musk is backing out of the deal. However, Twitter isn’t gonna let go of this without putting up a fight. It seems like the billionaire is in for a long legal battle.

According to the Twitter chairman, Bret Taylor, “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk.” The company has already made it clear that it is prepared to pursue legal action.

As per the merger agreement, the break-up fee is $1 billion. However, Musk’s legal team is insisting on the “breach of agreement” narrative since Twitter wasn’t able to produce verifiable data concerning spam accounts. Are spam account figures the only reason behind Musk’s decision to terminate the deal? One cannot help but doubt if the fall in stock market prices of tech companies in the last few months has anything to do with this decision. It is just amazing to think that Musk didn’t even put the amount of thought he puts into his tweets (which is negligible) to the deal.

Now let’s take a look a the various reactions on Twitter to see what Twitter town thinks about the news.

The analogies!

Well

Now that is quite a lot of adjectives.

Every cloud has a silver lining after all.

Double bullets everywhere. Good thing Musk is one thick-skinned human.

There goes another one.

At this point, I can’t tell if that’s sarcasm or if he actually meant it.

The creative ways in which people blend together facts to pull a person’s leg is just mindblowing.

Now that is worthy to become the joke of the day. Well, the richest man on Earth window shops, why not us?

Trying to be ‘punny’ huh.

Well, Elon Musk might not buy Twitter. But he is definitely playing a huge part in improving Twitterati’s sense of humor and sarcasm. Period.

 

