Musk backs out of Twitter deal

Elon Musk is all set to back out of the $44 billion Twitter deal. It has been quite a dramatic ride since April when the richest man on Earth decided to buy Twitter. All was well and then he got cold feet. The drama has been going on for some time with occasional threats from Musk about terminating the deal. Apparently, Musk was not content with the number of spam accounts on Twitter. As per his team, it is Twitter’s inability to give satisfactory data concerning the spam accounts which led to Musk backing out from the deal. However, walking away is not as easy as it sounds. Because Twitter is not gonna remain calm after being kicked around on a whim. Read along to know more.

The Final Twist

The story began in April when Elon Musk decided it would be a good idea to buy Twitter. The $44 billion deal did come as a surprise to most people. While some were excited about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO taking over the company, others were quite skeptical. Every story has a point of tension, and sure enough, the prolonged discussions and the delay in going through with the deal made people suspicious. This was well evident because when Musk tweeted about traveling to Mars in this lifetime, some users were quick-witted enough to ask the Tesla CEO if the Twitter deal will come through in this lifetime. Seems like the answer is a no. Musk had already expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the number of active spam accounts on Twitter. Despite Twitter repeating that the number is below 5 percent, Musk wasn’t convinced. And now Musk is backing out of the deal. However, Twitter isn’t gonna let go of this without putting up a fight. It seems like the billionaire is in for a long legal battle.

According to the Twitter chairman, Bret Taylor, “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk.” The company has already made it clear that it is prepared to pursue legal action.

As per the merger agreement, the break-up fee is $1 billion. However, Musk’s legal team is insisting on the “breach of agreement” narrative since Twitter wasn’t able to produce verifiable data concerning spam accounts. Are spam account figures the only reason behind Musk’s decision to terminate the deal? One cannot help but doubt if the fall in stock market prices of tech companies in the last few months has anything to do with this decision. It is just amazing to think that Musk didn’t even put the amount of thought he puts into his tweets (which is negligible) to the deal.

Now let’s take a look a the various reactions on Twitter to see what Twitter town thinks about the news.

I can’t believe Elon Musk failed to deliver on a giant promise. Absolutely stunned by this development that has happened literally every time he’s promised something https://t.co/delDMWd6I7 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 8, 2022

The analogies!

So, Elon Musk treated Twitter like it was one of his own kids: he was briefly interested in it, and then lost interest. — Marc (@GDoc2001) July 9, 2022

Well

If Elon Musk can afford to fork $1 billion to not buy Twitter, don’t tell me we can’t make a wealth tax work. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) July 9, 2022

Now that is quite a lot of adjectives.

Elon Musk is just another entitled racist silver spooned fascist sexist boring unfunny stupid selfish dangerous irresponsible insane greedy asshole jerkoff narcissistic billionaire loser who was born on third base and thinks he hit a triple. Tax those fuckers into extinction. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) July 9, 2022

Every cloud has a silver lining after all.

If Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is dead, democracy dodged a huge bullet. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) July 9, 2022

Once Twitter cashes Elon Musk’s $1 billion dollar penalty check, they should permanently ban him. That would be totally hilarious. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) July 9, 2022

Double bullets everywhere. Good thing Musk is one thick-skinned human.

Elon Musk was as committed to running Twitter as he is to being a father https://t.co/c3Mcvm3UuV — keffals (@keffals) July 8, 2022

There goes another one.

Elon Musk pulls out, for the first time ever https://t.co/PeeChOoBdj — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 8, 2022

Elon Musk: “I’m terminating my deal to buy Twitter.” Twitter to @eIonmusk pic.twitter.com/TcMLs7WcrO — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) July 9, 2022

At this point, I can’t tell if that’s sarcasm or if he actually meant it.

Elon Musk is one of the top 3 greatest inventors of all time — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 8, 2022

The creative ways in which people blend together facts to pull a person’s leg is just mindblowing.

Elon Musk pulled out of the Twitter deal so he could spend more time with his families — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 9, 2022

Now that is worthy to become the joke of the day. Well, the richest man on Earth window shops, why not us?

Elon Musk just made the world record of the most costliest window shopping ever.. — Crish Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@BhatiaCrish) July 9, 2022

Trying to be ‘punny’ huh.

Elon Musk is a Qwitter — Anthony Shnark 💙🇺🇸 (@AnthonyShnark) July 9, 2022

Well, Elon Musk might not buy Twitter. But he is definitely playing a huge part in improving Twitterati’s sense of humor and sarcasm. Period.