X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, is introducing a new feature to enhance user privacy: private likes. This change, previously available only to X’s Premium subscribers, is set to be implemented as early as today, as reported by insiders within the company. The move is aimed at shielding users from potential backlash for their likes, aligning with the platform’s broader objective of safeguarding user privacy.

Elon Musk Confirms Update

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has confirmed the upcoming update by resharing a screenshot of the article reporting it. Musk emphasized the significance of enabling users to express their appreciation for posts without fearing criticism. “It’s important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so!” Musk stated on X.

The initiative to introduce private likes is not novel. In May, Haofei Wang, X’s director of engineering, disclosed the platform’s intention to make likes private. Wang highlighted that public likes often deter users from engaging with certain content due to fear of reprisal or concerns about their public image. “Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior,” Wang remarked. He further explained that many users refrain from liking content deemed controversial to avoid backlash from trolls. With this update, users will have the freedom to like posts without worrying about their activity being visible to others.

Technical Details and User Impact

As part of the update, the Likes tab on user profiles will be eliminated. Although users will still have access to information about who liked their posts and the overall like count for all posts, they will not be able to view who liked someone else’s post. This modification aims to provide a safer and more private user experience. Enrique Barragan, a senior software engineer at X, hinted at the imminent launch of this feature in a recent post.

Shift in Social Media Trends

In a broader context, Musk has expressed his desire to remove tweet action buttons, including the like and repost buttons, to prioritize post views, also known as impressions. Musk contends that likes are becoming less relevant in the evolving landscape of social media. A source familiar with the matter suggested, “Social media in general is shifting away from like counts, so this makes sense. Part of me thinks [Musk] just wants to disassociate from Twitter more and more.”

Since acquiring X in October 2022 for $44 billion, Musk has implemented numerous changes to the platform. These include temporarily removing and reinstating headlines from news articles, renaming the platform from Twitter to X, removing the ability to block users, and introducing a premium plan offering more customization options. These changes reflect Musk’s vision for X to evolve into an “everything app.”

However, Musk’s ownership of X has encountered challenges. The platform experienced a significant departure of advertisers, resulting in reduced revenue. Concerns regarding brand safety, ambiguous policies, and technical issues contributed to advertisers’ decisions to withdraw. Insider Intelligence underscored these concerns, emphasizing the necessity of a stable and transparent policy framework to regain advertiser trust.

The decision to hide likes comes shortly after X revised its policy to permit consensually produced adult content on the platform, provided it is appropriately labeled and not prominently displayed. This policy adjustment aligns with X’s ongoing efforts to strike a balance between content regulation and user freedom.

The introduction of private likes on X represents a significant stride towards enhancing user privacy and safeguarding public image. By enabling users to express their appreciation for posts without apprehension, X aims to cultivate a safer and more user-friendly environment. As the platform continues to evolve under Musk’s stewardship, the impact of these updates on user engagement and the platform’s overall success remains to be seen.