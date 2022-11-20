Musk considers firing more employees in sales

According to people familiar with the matter, Elon Musk is planning to lay off more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday. This time, he is reportedly targeting the sales and partnership departments of the company after large number of resignations among engineers on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Musk had given a choice to Twitter employees followed by a day’s deadline to decide to either continue their jobs and commit to work long hours in a more “hardcore” version of Twitter, or leave with three months of severance pay. Many employees in technical roles made a choice to leave than expected, compared to those in sales, partnerships and similar roles, said the people, who refused to be named discussing confidential matters.

On Friday, Musk asked executives in those departments to lay off more employees. According to the sources, Robin Wheeler, who ran marketing and sales, refused to do so. So did Maggie Suniewick, who is the partnership executive. As a result, both of them lost their jobs, the people added.

People familiar with the matter said that earlier this mont, Wheeler had decided to resign from Twitter, but was persuaded to stay. She has assisted Musk in communicating with advertisers who are cautious of Twitter’s changing policies and vision. Several big brands have said they are suspending advertising on Twitter.