Musk offers half hearted apology for spreading conspiracy about attack on Paul Pelosi

In the early hours of October 28, Pelosi was brutally attacked with a hammer in his San Francisco home. The attacker, identified by police as David DePape, was charged with attempted murder.

The bodycam footage recorded police arriving at Pelosi’s home and Pelosi and his attacker struggling over control of the hammer. The attacker is then seen getting grip of the hammer and using it to strike Pelosi over the head.

He tweeted last fall, while linking to a story in a small California-based news outlet that has been accused of spreading misinformation.“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

Musk’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Musk isn’t the only eminent public figure to have chimed in on what might have happened the night of the attack. Former President Donald Trump shared conspiracy theories about the attack, which includes that the home was broken into from the inside, saying in an interview: “So it wasn’t a break in, it was a break out.”