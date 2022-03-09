Musk shares old meme linking Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi & Motorola to Bitcoin creator

Elon Musk has shared a relatively old Satoshi-related meme of his or her name structure being linked to the largest Asian corporate entities, such as Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi, and Motorola.

Viewers can form the name “Satoshi” by combining parts of those companies. It is unclear what Musk’s intention was in wanting to share the meme, but some users assumed that he was hinting at Satoshi’s background, implying that he is a Korean and American mix rather than Japanese.

A few participants of the crypto community also noticed that the Toshiba company’s name contains the word “SHIB” and immediately pointed it out. Toshiba, on the other hand, has no ties to the well-known memecurency, which gained around 1,000 percent during the cryptocurrency market’s bull run. Others created their own versions of the meme, recreating Elon Musk’s name using brand names such as CoComelon, Mars, Musketeers, and others.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the assumed pseudonymous person or people who created bitcoin, wrote the bitcoin white paper, and created and deployed bitcoin’s original reference implementation. Nakamoto created the first blockchain database as part of the implementation. Up until December 2010, Nakamoto was actively involved in the development of bitcoin. Many people have claimed to be Nakamoto, or have been claimed to be Nakamoto.

Hal Finney was a pre-Bitcoin cryptographic trailblazer and the first person (other than Nakamoto) using the software, report bugs, and make improvements. According to Forbes journalist Andy Greenberg, he also lived a few blocks away from a man named ‘Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto.’ Greenberg requested the writing analysis firm Juola & Associates to compare a sample of Finney’s writing to Nakamoto’s, and they discovered the most remarkable resemblance, even when compared to candidates recommended by Newsweek, Fast Company, The New Yorker, Ted Nelson, and Skye Grey.