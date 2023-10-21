Best Buy is getting into the holiday spirit a little early this year with a surprise 3-Day gaming sale, and the discounts are reminiscent of the Black Friday frenzy. Starting today and lasting until October 22, you can take advantage of substantial markdowns on a wide range of tech products, including gaming laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. Below, we’ve handpicked the top 15 deals that are too good to miss:

HP Omen 16 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop: Just $799 (Originally $1,249)

Let’s kick things off with the HP Omen 16 RTX 4050 gaming laptop, which is currently available at an incredible $450 discount. This powerful gaming laptop boasts a 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an Intel i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. It also includes a spacious 512GB SSD, making it the perfect choice for immersive gaming and seamless multitasking.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4060: Now Only $1,099 (Previously $1,449)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, a true gem among gaming laptops, is now available at a discounted price, with a generous $350 off. Equipped with a 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, an Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU featuring 8GB of dedicated memory, the ROG Zephyrus G16 can handle demanding games and graphics-intensive tasks with ease. Additionally, its rapid 512GB SSD ensures that you won’t experience any lag during your gaming adventures.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060: Now at $1,199 (Reduced from $1,599)

For those who prefer a more compact form factor, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the perfect choice. Best Buy is currently offering a $400 discount on this gaming beast. It boasts a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. With a 512GB SSD and customizable RGB keyboard backlight, this laptop is a gaming marvel in a smaller package.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: A Steal at $1,049 (Originally $1,299)

Apple aficionados, you’re in for a treat. Best Buy is currently offering a $250 discount on the M2 MacBook Pro. This elegant laptop is equipped with a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With features like the Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID, this MacBook Pro is a sleek and powerful choice for Mac enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: Now Just $699 (Was $999)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360, a 2-in-1 laptop, is available at a fantastic $300 discount. In our review, it received a solid 4.5 out of 5-stars and earned our prestigious Editor’s Choice Award. This laptop features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a generous 512GB SSD. With its sleek design and comfortable keyboard, it’s a winner in both style and substance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): Only $799 (Originally $919)

When you purchase the Galaxy Tab S9, you’ll receive a free memory upgrade to 256GB. This tablet features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, and a substantial 8,400mAH battery. It’s a force to be reckoned with in the world of tablets.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: Just $1,099 (Originally $1,539)

You can save an impressive $440 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 bundle, which includes the Surface Pro Signature keyboard. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can enjoy an additional $50 discount. This tablet features a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe Graphics. The 256GB SSD ensures swift file transfers and ample storage.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (Unlocked): Only $299 (Originally $399)

The 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G is now available at an even more budget-friendly price, with a $100 discount. It runs on a speedy Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and features a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, a 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and a substantial 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with a built-in stylus pen, making it a versatile option for creative tasks.

HP M32f 32″ FHD Monitor: Now Priced at $199 (Originally $309)

Save a noteworthy $110 on this 32-inch HP Full HD monitor with FreeSync. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can enjoy an extra $10 discount. This monitor offers a 1920 x 1080 300-nit panel with ultra-wide viewing angles of 178 degrees and AMD FreeSync technology, ensuring a smooth and distortion-free viewing experience.

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32″ Monitor: Only $249 (Originally $399)

Gaming enthusiasts, take note! Best Buy is currently offering a generous $150 discount on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. It features a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel, 350 nits of brightness, a 165Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 1ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium, it’s a dream come true for gaming enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Available at $269 (Originally $299)

For fitness and tech enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now available at a $30 discount. It features a 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistance, and military-grade specifications. With a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of data storage, it’s an impressive companion for your active lifestyle.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: Now Just $299 (Originally $399)

Audiophiles, don’t let this offer slip through your fingers! Best Buy is currently offering a $70 discount on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These headphones deliver exceptional audio quality, top-notch noise-cancelling technology, and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Mouse: Just $99 (Originally $159)

Gamers in search of the ideal mouse can now grab the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse at a $60 discount. This high-quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and an impressive 70-hour battery life. In our review, it earned a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its robust build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design.

65″ TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: Now Available for $905 (Originally $1,699)

Last but certainly not least, the 65″ TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV is now offered at a substantial $600 discount. This TV is the perfect choice for sports enthusiasts, as it features QLED technology that reduces glare. With Mini LEDs for premium picture quality, a 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, and more, it’s an excellent option for both PC and console gamers.

Don’t miss out on these early Best Buy Black Friday deals; they offer fantastic savings on a variety of tech products. Whether you’re a gamer, an Apple enthusiast, or in search of top-notch audio equipment, there’s a deal for you. Best Buy’s early holiday deals are available now, so seize the opportunity to upgrade your tech arsenal.

Please note that these deals are available for a limited time, so act quickly to secure your savings!