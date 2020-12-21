Myntra EORS- Everything you need to know.

Myntra EORS- The most anticipated sale of the year is almost here now. The all hot Myntra’s EORS (End of reason sale) is live. All the shopping enthusiasts can look forward to shop with around 9 lakh fashion trends coming from more than 3,000 brands.

This 5-day sale will start from sharp 0:00 20-December, 2020 to December 24 and the expectation is that it will serve around 4 million unique customers.

Time for a wardrobe upgrade!

Grab stylish tops & tees from top brands Under ₹499 at #MyntraEORS!

Get ready to experience #IndiasBIGGESTFashionSale starting tonight!

Start wishlisting NOW on the #myntra app.https://t.co/tIBbcPq2nK#MyntraEndOfReasonSale pic.twitter.com/OIxSgK22oA — Myntra (@myntra) December 19, 2020

Bundle up in style!

Get your hands on stylish jackets & sweatshirts starting at ₹799 only at #MyntraEndOfReasonSale!

Wishlist all your fave styles & get ready for #IndiasBIGGESTFashionSale starting TONIGHT!

Start wishlisting NOW.https://t.co/tIBbcPHDfi#MyntraEORS pic.twitter.com/fNQL1o8skk — Myntra (@myntra) December 19, 2020

The Myntra EORS sale is so huge that even well-known brands and celebrities are tweeting for the same-

Get your resolutions ready, cause here comes your favourite HRX gear at unbelievable prices. The Myntra End Of Reason Sale is almost live. Start wishlisting and get ready to #TurnItUpWithHRX💪🏽: https://t.co/GYaFURWoSf pic.twitter.com/1KiKFbtKjh — HRX (@hrxbrand) December 19, 2020

Myntra has likewise rolled out ‘Myntra-Mall’ on the application in organization with brands. Around 31 brands will use this spearheading tech bonaza to associate with their clients this EORS. It is also believed that Myntra will be delivering almost 50% of its orders via the solar-powered Fulfilment Centers, at Bhiwandi and Bilaspur.

Trending memes on twitter for Myntra EORS

Myntra is delivering out trends for sure, but on the other hand twitter users are making Myntra memes trending-

WISHLIST

Myntra wants us to prepare our wish list for the upcoming End Of Reason Sale.

🎉🎁🎊#MyntraGameZone6to9 #MyntraEndOfReasonSale #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/dZVklmz63a — Prerit Bansal (@prerit_bansal) December 14, 2020

*Myntra is coming with its end of reason sale* Boy’s wardrobe with only 1 black tshirt and jeans: pic.twitter.com/t3dnOk6eA2 — 𝔻anny (@MrDsgotsauce) December 18, 2020

Me when I see @amazonIN and @myntra put up sale for the 89th time this year. pic.twitter.com/U1VqKjyFuG — TANYA VATS (@tanyavats__) December 18, 2020