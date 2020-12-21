Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Myntra EORS- Everything you need to know.

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrendingUncategorized

Myntra EORS- The most anticipated sale of the year is almost here now. The all hot Myntra’s EORS (End of reason sale) is live. All the shopping enthusiasts can look forward to shop with around 9 lakh fashion trends coming from more than 3,000 brands.

This 5-day sale will start from sharp 0:00 20-December, 2020 to December 24 and the expectation is that it will serve around  4 million unique customers.

The Myntra EORS sale is so huge that even well-known brands and celebrities are tweeting for the same-

Myntra has likewise rolled out ‘Myntra-Mall’ on the application in organization with brands. Around 31 brands will use this spearheading tech bonaza to associate with their clients this EORS. It is also believed that Myntra will be delivering almost 50% of its orders via the solar-powered Fulfilment Centers, at Bhiwandi and Bilaspur.

 

Trending memes on twitter for Myntra EORS

Myntra is delivering out trends for sure, but on the other hand twitter users are making Myntra memes trending-

 

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend