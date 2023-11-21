In a historic auction in Fontainebleau, France, a black bicorn hat believed to have belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte sold for an astonishing $2.1 million. The unexpected price tag far surpassed initial estimates, captivating collectors and enthusiasts alike. This triumph at auction has reignited interest in Napoleon’s belongings, shedding light on the enduring fascination with the 19th-century French emperor.

The Mystique of Napoleon’s Hat

Raphaël Pitchal of the French auction house Osenat remarked on the mystical allure surrounding Napoleon’s hat, describing it as possessing a “powerful image.” The hat, one of only around 20 still in existence from Napoleon’s iconic military dress collection, serves as a tangible link to the past, evoking the grandeur and mystique of the French emperor.

Unveiling Napoleon’s Everyday Uniform

Napoleon’s bicorn hat was not merely a decorative accessory but a crucial element of his everyday uniform. With approximately 120 two-cornered military dress hats, only a handful remain in private collections, making each auction appearance a rare and highly anticipated event. The recent sale brings to light the historical significance and scarcity of these artifacts.

Surpassing Expectations: The Anonymous French Collector

The auction witnessed the participation of two bidders present in person and one via phone. The winning bid, a staggering $2.1 million, came from an anonymous French collector. This unexpected outcome surpassed initial expectations, emphasizing the value placed on Napoleon’s tangible relics within the collector community.

The timing of the auction coincides with the release of Ridley Scott’s new film, “Napoleon,” featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. The cinematic portrayal adds an additional layer of intrigue to the auctioned hat, potentially contributing to the heightened interest and competitive bidding.

Provenance and the Collection of Jean Louis Noisiez

The hat’s journey to auction began as part of a collection belonging to French businessman Jean Louis Noisiez, who passed away last year. This sale highlights the role of provenance in enhancing the value of historical artifacts, connecting the hat to a lineage of ownership that adds to its allure.

Napoleon’s belongings have consistently commanded high prices at auctions worldwide. In 2014, a hat belonging to the French emperor set the previous record at over $2 million. The recent success, coupled with previous notable sales of Napoleon memorabilia, reaffirms the enduring global fascination with the charismatic leader.

Beyond hats, auctions have featured an array of Napoleon-related items, including portraits, letters, cologne bottles, weaponry, and even personal effects like his stockings. The diverse range of artifacts provides collectors with a tangible connection to Napoleon’s life and reign, offering a glimpse into the world of one of history’s most iconic figures.

The Rise and Fall of Napoleon

Napoleon’s ascent to power after the French Revolution in 1789, his coronation as the French emperor in 1804, and his subsequent conquests across Europe are integral chapters in world history. The auctioned hat and associated relics serve as tangible reminders of Napoleon’s complex legacy, from triumphs to defeats, ultimately shaping the course of European history.

As Napoleon’s hat fetches a record-breaking price at auction, it symbolizes more than a historical artifact; it represents the enduring legacy of a charismatic and influential figure. The auction’s success underscores the continued global fascination with Napoleon Bonaparte and the desire to own a piece of history, preserving the allure of a bygone era for generations to come.*