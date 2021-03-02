NASA: Latest Mars rover has the same processor as an iMac

NASA’s pristine Perseverance wanderer is the most exceptional machine that is at any point arrived on Mars. Yet, with regards to meanderers, “cutting edge” is an emotional term. Constancy is running on in all honesty a PowerPC 750, a solitary center, 233MHz processor with only 6 million semiconductors that are generally renowned for driving the first “Bondi blue” iMac from 1998. It’s the very kind of processor that NASA as of now utilizes in its Curiosity wanderer.

That may appear to be a loss to a few. All things considered, even with the trouble of purchasing PC parts nowadays, clearly, NASA might have discovered the financial plan for something like Intel’s $500 Core i9-10900K CPU (with 10 centers and a maximum clock speed of 5.3GHz) someplace in the $2.7 billion expense of Perseverance. Be that as it may, as New Scientist clarifies, a particularly progressed chip is a weakness to the one-of-a-kind working states of Mars.

That is generally because Mars’ environment offers undeniably less assurance from destructive radiation and charged particles than Earth’s climate. A terrible eruption of radiation can gravely wreck the delicate hardware of an advanced processor — and the more perplexing the chip, the more can turn out badly. Besides, at 138 million miles away, dislike NASA can simply trade out the processor if things go sideways. Because of those conditions, Perseverance includes two registering modules: one is a reinforcement simply on the off chance that something turns out badly. (A third duplicate of the module is likewise ready for picture examination.)

To make the framework significantly tougher, the PowerPC 750 chip in Perseverance is somewhat not the same as the one in the old iMacs. It’s a RAD750 chip, an extraordinary variation that is solidified against radiation and expenses upwards of $200,000. The chip is famous for space apparatus, as well: notwithstanding Perseverance and Curiosity, it likewise controls the Fermi Space Telescope, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the Deep Impact comet-chasing space apparatus, and the Kepler telescope, among others.

While the processor might be frailly contrasted with an advanced cell phone or gaming PC, NASA’s spec sheet for Perseverance noticed that it’s more impressive than prior wanderers like Spirit or Opportunity: its 200MHz clock speed is multiple times quicker than those more seasoned meanderers, and with 2GB of glimmer memory, it offers multiple times the capacity. (Balancing things, Perseverance additionally has 256MB of RAM if you were hoping to construct your wanderer.)

Yet, while the actual chip has been to Mars previously, Perseverance includes some new PC innovation that is appearing on the planet interestingly: Linux, which controls the Ingenuity helicopter that will endeavor to fly independently on Mars as a feature of Perseverance’s main goal.