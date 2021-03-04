NASA’s Perseverance rover has released wind sensors on Mars

Its been almost two weeks since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars. And the vehicle has been exploring the planet and trying to learn new things about the planet. Now in order to further understand the atmosphere and weather of mars, the Perseverance rover has released its wind sensor. This latest development was figured out after checking the before and after photos from the rover’s camera.

About NASA’s Perseverance rover mission!

The rover reached the planet after a 7 months-long journey. It was a difficult one for NASA as the landing didn’t go exactly as planned. But still, the rover managed to land in one of the few safe landing zones on the planet. This mission set NASA back by $2.7 billion, so it is expected that the organization can get the most out of it. As of now, the mission is said to last for one Martian year or two Earth years.

There are a lot of plans associated with the rover. The scientists at NASA want to study the geography of the planet and find out the existence of any form of life. NASA also plans to study the composition of Mars and also the climate of the planet. The ultimate aim of the organization is to bring back rock samples from the planet to Earth. But as of now, that is not possible as we don’t have the technology to go and return from Mars. NASA also made it very clear that even though they are looking for life on Mars, there is a chance that Mars has no life. They said that it is not necessary that all habitable areas will be habituated, and that could be the case here.

Another important factor that the mission is going to take a look at is the conversion of CO2 to O2. There isn’t much oxygen on the planet, and for us to survive there, it is important to find a source of oxygen.

Use of the newly deployed wind sensor and helicopter

The Wind sensor on the rover will monitor air temperature, humidity, radiation, dust, and wind. It will help us figure out how habitable the atmosphere of the planet is. Even now, perseverance hasn’t started its research with full force. One important thing for the rover will be to find a place from where a helicopter that it carried with itself can fly. The helicopter is not scheduled to fly anytime before spring. It will also be one of the major ways of exploration on the planet and will be the first time a helicopter has taken flight on a planet other than Earth.

