Nasdaq Surges to a 9-Month High on Positive Economic Data and Debt-Ceiling Optimism

On Thursday, U.S. stocks made significant gains as the Nasdaq Composite reached a new high in nine months. The market was propelled by positive economic indicators, which outweighed concerns raised by a senior Federal Reserve policymaker’s call for increased interest-rate hikes.

What is the Current Status of Stock Trading?

S&P 500 (SPX) rises 15 points or 0.7% to reach 4,185.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) experiences a slight decline of 79 points or 0.2%, settling at 33,420.

Nasdaq Composite (COMP) surges by 137 points or 1.1% to reach 12,636.

Wednesday sees a significant boost for the Dow, with a gain of 409 points or 1.2% to reach 33,421, potentially averting a third consecutive weekly drop.

Mixed Assessment of Consumer Strength: Guidance from Target and Walmart Contradicts Other Economic Indicators

U.S. stocks initially opened with a downward trend on Thursday following Walmart Inc.’s earnings report, which raised concerns about a potential weakening in consumer strength. Additionally, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan expressed doubts regarding Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s call for pausing the central bank’s rate-hiking campaign, citing insufficient economic data to support such a move.

However, the market sentiment quickly shifted as positive news emerged. Data revealed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits in mid-May dropped to 242,000, thanks to efforts in Massachusetts to combat fraudulent claims.

During the morning session, stocks rebounded strongly, propelled by a report on existing-home sales and other encouraging economic indicators. These unexpected positive outcomes signaled a more robust state of the U.S. economy than anticipated by many economists, according to Art Hogan, the chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth. `Hogan emphasized the optimistic implications of a thriving housing market, demonstrating increased demand and contributing to a positive economic outlook.

Both Target (TGT) and Walmart recently provided guidance that suggested a potential decline in discretionary spending among American consumers. However, the overall assessment of consumer strength remains mixed due to the varied economic data on retail sales and corporate earnings reports from several prominent U.S. retailers. According to Kim Caughey Forrest, the founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, this information collection offers a nuanced perspective on consumer spending.

Factors Influencing Consumer Behavior Amid Uncertainty

While Target and Walmart’s guidance indicates a potential weakening in discretionary spending, it is essential to consider the broader context of the economic landscape. Retail sales data and corporate earnings reports from other major retailers present a more complex picture of consumer strength. This mixed assessment highlights the diverse factors and variables influencing consumer behavior.

When asked about the state of the consumer, Kim Caughey Forrest, founder, and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, expressed uncertainty and highlighted the lack of a clear answer. In a phone interview, she asked, “Are things improving for the consumer? Or are they getting worse? We don’t really have an answer yet.”

Similarly, Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., shared a similar sentiment during a phone interview. He remarked, “The guidance from a lot of these retailers has been pretty mediocre in terms of the state of the consumer.”

After Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan’s prepared remarks, Fed funds futures market traders have now been assigned a 40.2% probability of another quarter-of-a-percentage-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The positive comments from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy regarding a potential debt-ceiling deal being reached as early as next week have had a dual effect. They have boosted the Nasdaq and helped prevent stocks from experiencing a more significant decline, as Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, highlighted.

In recent months, U.S. stocks have traded within a narrow range, with the S&P 500 fluctuating between 4,100 and 4,165, spanning just 65 points over the past 10 sessions. This tight trading range reflects a certain level of market indecision and caution among investors.

Spotlight on Key Companies: Examining the Latest Developments

Walmart Inc. (WMT) experienced a rally on Thursday following the release of its fiscal first-quarter results, which surpassed expectations. The discount retail giant also raised its full-year profit outlook. However, Wall Street was slightly disappointed with the company’s second-quarter earnings forecast, which fell below expectations.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares climbed as Bloomberg News reported that the company is expected to receive approximately $1.5 billion in financial incentives from the Japanese government. These incentives are intended to support the company’s construction of advanced memory chips.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) shares continued to rise, building on Wednesday’s impressive 22% surge.

On the other hand, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares declined despite the networking giant beating expectations for quarterly profit and sales in its report. However, executives did not revise their top target for upward annual revenue, revealing a decline in orders.

