NDTV Announces 11.50% Salary Increase for Employees

On Saturday, NDTV Ltd, an Indian news channel owned by the multinational conglomerate Adani group, made an announcement regarding the implementation of a salary increase across all departments of the news network. The decision to raise salaries followed a rigorous and transparent appraisal process conducted within the organization.

According to a statement from NDTV, the news network has announced an overall salary increase of 11.50 percent, surpassing the industry average by a significant margin.

The salary hike in the news network follows the indirect acquisition of NDTV Ltd by the Adani Group from its founders and former owners, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, approximately six months ago.

NDTV emphasized that the focus was on performance-linked merit appraisals, aligning with industry best practices to ensure that employees are acknowledged and rewarded based on their performance.

This approach aims to foster a culture of fairness throughout the entire organization, as stated by NDTV. In its statement, NDTV also emphasized its commitment to staying at the forefront of the transformative changes occurring in the media industry.

With technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and diversification of viewership, NDTV aims to leverage its expertise and innovative approaches to deliver world-class programming to its viewers.

The statement also highlighted NDTV’s determination to adapt to these changes and maintain its position at the cutting edge of the industry.

Senthil Chengalvarayan, Executive Director of NDTV, expressed that as the NDTV Group enters its next phase of growth, it is the talented team that will play a crucial role in leading the way. He acknowledged their hard work and dedication by stating that they are the primary driving force behind NDTV’s success, and the salary raises for this year serve as a recognition of their efforts. Chengalvarayan further added that the company’s ambitious expansion plan, which includes the introduction of regional language platforms and further advancements in the digital realm, will bring forth new opportunities for growth and additional responsibilities for the team. Expansion Plans In May of this year, NDTV announced its plans to launch nine news channels in various Indian languages gradually. The company’s board has approved a proposal to seek permission from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for this expansion. Currently, NDTV operates three broadcast channels, including two news channels and one infotainment channel. Additionally, NDTV has stakes in three more channels through joint ventures. The company also has subsidiaries like NDTV Labs, which focuses on research and development to improve the production process, and NDTV Emerging Markets, a consultancy firm that assists in launching NDTV news channels outside of India. Acquisition of NDTV Ltd by Adani Group Led by Gautam Adani, India’s wealthiest individual, the Adani Group obtained a controlling share in NDTV. The group purchased a 29.18% stake indirectly from NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy through a company called VCPL. Additionally, they made an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from public shareholders. The takeover raised concerns about NDTV’s editorial autonomy and resulted in a legal dispute with the Roys.

