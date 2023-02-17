Neal Mohan, an American, will replace Susan Wojcicki as CEO of YouTube.

Indian-American As company President Susan Wojcicki confirmed her retirement following 25 years with the Google-owned business, Neal Mohan will replace over like the YouTube’s new President. Mohan joined Google, the corporation that controls YouTube, just like its vice president of product director in 2008. He possesses a Stanford education and previously employed for Microsoft. Almost for 15 years, Mohan & Wojcicki have cooperated on initiatives. In 2015, he became officially appointed technology director of YouTube. Wojcicki posted on his blog late Thursday, “Today, after nearly twenty-five years there, I’ve decided to step aside from my position as YouTube’s CEO and begin a new chapter centered on my family, wellness, & small projects I’m enthusiastic love.

She as well as Sundar Pichai have agreed that she will serve as an advisor to both Google and Alphabet. This will enable me to draw on my many experiences from the past to provide advice and direction across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies, the executive continued. Wojcicki was in charge of marketing, worked on the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, served as SVP of Advertising, co-founded Google Image Search, directed the development of Google’s initial Video and Book searches, and was YouTube’s CEO for the past nine years. She said, “I took on each project that came my way because it had a mission that impacted the lives of so many people all over the world: collecting knowledge, telling stories, and helping creators, artists, and small businesses.

“Mohan will take over as SVP and new YouTube CEO. I’ve worked with Mohan for about 15 years, first when Google acquired DoubleClick in 2007 and then as his position developed to become SVP of Display and Video Advertising “Wojcicki remarked. In addition to leading the Trust and Safety team, he has established a top-notch product and UX team and played key roles in the introduction of some of the most significant products, such as YouTube TV, YouTube Music, Premium, and Shorts. In order for YouTube to “live up to its obligation as a global platform,” Mohan made sure of it.

YouTube’s most exciting potential lie ahead thanks to everything we’re doing in Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, as well as the promises of AI, according to Wojcicki. Mohan is the ideal candidate to lead us.

