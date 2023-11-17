Honda, a renowned automaker, has recently issued a recall for nearly 250,000 vehicles, citing a critical engine-related issue that poses significant safety risks. This recall, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), includes several models from both Honda and its luxury division, Acura. The recall is a precautionary measure to address a manufacturing error that could lead to severe consequences for drivers and passengers.

A Manufacturing Error with Serious Implications

The recall stems from a manufacturing error affecting the engine’s connecting rod bearing. This component is crucial for the smooth operation of the engine. According to the NHTSA, the defect may cause the bearing to wear out and seize, potentially leading to engine damage. Such damage can result in the engine stalling or running improperly while the vehicle is in motion. This malfunction significantly increases the risk of a fire, injury, or crash, posing a grave threat to road safety.

A Range of Popular Vehicles

Following the initial recall of nearly 250,000 vehicles, Honda has expanded the recall to include over 500,000 vehicles due to the same engine-related issue. The current recall encompasses a wide array of models, totaling 248,999 vehicles. The affected models include:

– 2015-2020 Acura TLX

– 2016-2020 Acura MDX

– 2016 and 2018-2019 Honda Pilot

– 2017 and 2019 Honda Ridgeline

– 2018-2019 Honda Odyssey

These models are popular among consumers, and the recall covers a substantial number of vehicles, highlighting the scale and seriousness of the issue.

Resolution and Customer Support

Honda has outlined a clear plan to address this recall. Owners of the affected models will be notified, and Honda dealers will conduct inspections. If necessary, they will repair or replace the engine at no cost to the vehicle owner. This proactive approach by Honda aims to ensure the safety and satisfaction of its customers, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality and reliability.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by January 2, 2024. This timeline provides owners with ample opportunity to take the necessary steps to ensure their vehicles are safe and compliant with safety standards.

For more information or to check if their vehicle is affected, owners can contact Honda directly at 1-888-234-2138. The recall numbers are XG1 and GG0. Additionally, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search the NHTSA’s database using their vehicle identification number (VIN).

Honda Faces Lawsuits Over Engine Recall

In the wake of the expanded recall affecting over 500,000 vehicles, Honda is now facing several lawsuits from vehicle owners alleging that the company failed to adequately inform them of the potential safety hazard posed by the engine defect.

The lawsuits claim that Honda was aware of the issue for some time but did not take sufficient action to notify owners or address the problem promptly. As a result, plaintiffs allege that they have suffered financial damages due to the decreased value of their vehicles and the inconvenience of having to repair or replace their engines.

Honda has denied the allegations and maintains that it acted responsibly in addressing the recall. The company is currently reviewing the lawsuits and will respond in due course.

Safety as a Priority

This recall by Honda underscores the importance of automotive safety and the responsibility manufacturers have to their customers. By taking swift action to address a potentially dangerous manufacturing error, Honda demonstrates its commitment to safety and customer care. Vehicle owners are encouraged to respond promptly to the recall notice to ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, such recalls serve as a reminder of the ongoing need for stringent quality control and proactive safety measures. Honda’s response to this issue sets a precedent for how automakers should handle safety concerns, prioritizing the well-being of their customers and the general public.