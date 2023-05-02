Netflix’s Mayday Delight: 57 Shows Added, Explained in a Fun and Exciting Way!

Attention all Netflix lovers! It’s May 1st and Netflix has added a whopping 57 new shows and movies to their platform. Whether you’re in the mood for an action-packed thriller or a heartwarming family movie, Netflix has got you covered. Let’s dive in and check out some of the most exciting additions!

Above Suspicion 2019 –

A thriller based on a true story. The movie follows an FBI agent who is tasked with investigating a series of murders in a small town in Kentucky. The plot thickens as the agent begins an affair with a local woman who becomes his prime suspect. If you’re a fan of true crime stories and suspenseful dramas, this movie is definitely worth a watch!

After Earth 2013 –

Sci-fi adventure starring Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith. The movie takes place in a distant future where Earth has become uninhabitable and humans have colonized another planet. When a father and son crash land on the abandoned Earth, they must work together to survive and find a way back to their new home. If you’re a fan of space adventures and family dramas, this movie is sure to entertain.

“Airport” (1970), “Airport 1975” (1974), and “Airport ‘77” (1977) –

If you’re in the mood for some classic disaster movies, Netflix has added a few to their platform, including “Airport” (1970), “Airport 1975” (1974), and “Airport ‘77” (1977). These movies follow the lives of passengers and crew members as they face various crises on board a plane, including hijackings and crashes. These movies are perfect for those who love suspenseful dramas and high-stakes action.

American Gangster (2007) –

This is a must-watch. The movie is based on the true story of Frank Lucas, a drug lord who smuggled heroin into the United States in the 1970s. Denzel Washington delivers a powerful performance as Lucas, and Russell Crowe co-stars as a detective who is determined to take him down.

If you’re in the mood for something more lighthearted, Netflix has added some great comedies as well. “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997) and its sequels, “Austin Powers in Goldmember” (2002) and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” (1999), are perfect for a night of laughs. These movies follow the adventures of the quirky spy, Austin Powers, as he battles his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil.

Chicken Run (2000) –

Hilarious stop-motion animation about a group of chickens who plot to escape from a farm before they become chicken pies.

Hop (2011) –

This is another great family movie that follows the adventures of the Easter Bunny’s son as he tries to follow his dream of becoming a rock star.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) –

Dawn of the Dead is a remake of the classic zombie movie and follows a group of survivors as they try to fend off hordes of the undead.

The Wedding Date (2005) –

If you’re in the mood for a romantic movie, “The Wedding Date” (2005) is a charming romantic comedy about a woman who hires a male escort to be her date for her sister’s wedding. And for those who love period dramas, “The Young Victoria” (2009) follows the early reign of Queen Victoria and her marriage to Prince

American Graffiti (1973) –

A coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by George Lucas, set in the summer of 1962 and following a group of high school graduates as they navigate their last night together before college. The film features a star-studded cast, including Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, and Harrison Ford.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) –

The third film in the Austin Powers series, this comedy follows international spy Austin Powers (played by Mike Myers) as he tries to save the world from the evil Goldmember. The film also features Beyoncé Knowles in her first major film role.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) –

The first film in the Austin Powers series, this comedy introduced the world to the unforgettable character of Austin Powers, a British secret agent who is cryogenically frozen and thawed out in the ’90s to battle his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil.

Black Hawk Down (2001) –

A war film directed by Ridley Scott, based on the true story of the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. The film follows a group of US soldiers who become trapped in the city after a mission goes wrong and must fight their way out.

Captain Phillips (2013) –

A biographical drama film based on the 2009 hijacking of the Maersk Alabama by Somali pirates. The film stars Tom Hanks as Captain Richard Phillips and follows the intense standoff between the pirates and the US Navy.

Cliffhanger (1993) –

A high-octane action thriller starring Sylvester Stallone as a mountain climber who becomes embroiled in a heist after a group of thieves crash land in the mountains.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) –

A sword-and-sorcery film based on the character created by Robert E. Howard. The film follows Conan (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) as he seeks revenge against the man who killed his parents and enslaved him as a child.

Flight (2012) –

A drama film starring Denzel Washington as a commercial airline pilot who saves his passengers from a potentially fatal crash, only to find his own life under scrutiny as a result.

For Colored Girls (2010) –

A drama film based on Ntozake Shange’s 1975 stage play “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf”. The film features an ensemble cast of African American women and explores themes of love, loss, and empowerment.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) –

A sci-fi action film based on the G.I. Joe toy franchise. The film follows the G.I. Joes as they fight against their arch-nem

Léon: The Professional (1994) –

A thrilling action-drama starring Jean Reno and Natalie Portman. Léon is a hitman who takes in a young girl named Mathilda after her family is murdered. As he trains her in the art of killing, their bond grows stronger, and they soon find themselves in danger from corrupt DEA agents.

Marshall (2017) –

This biographical drama stars Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice. The movie follows Marshall’s early career as a lawyer and his involvement in a controversial case involving a black man accused of rape and attempted murder.

Paranormal Activity (2007) –

This found-footage horror movie became an instant classic and spawned a franchise. It follows a young couple who believe their home is haunted and decide to document the paranormal activity with a video camera. As things escalate, they realize they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

Peter Pan (2003) –

This live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic story stars Jeremy Sumpter as Peter Pan and Jason Isaacs as Captain Hook. The movie follows Peter and the Darling children as they journey to Neverland and face off against Hook and his pirate crew.

Pitch Perfect (2012) –

A musical comedy about a college a cappella group trying to win a national championship. The movie stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Brittany Snow, and features catchy covers of popular songs.

Soft & Quiet (2022) –

This brand new Netflix original series follows the misadventures of two best friends, who are also roommates. As they navigate their 20s, they learn valuable life lessons and try to figure out who they are and what they want out of life.

Starship Troopers (1997) –

A satirical sci-fi action movie set in a future where Earth is at war with giant alien insects. The movie follows a group of young soldiers as they battle the bugs and struggle with their own beliefs about duty, honor, and patriotism.

Steel Magnolias (1989) –

A heartwarming and emotional drama about a group of women who bond over their friendship and experiences in a small Louisiana town. The movie stars Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, and Julia Roberts.

The Cable Guy (1996) –

A dark comedy starring Jim Carrey as a cable guy who becomes obsessed with one of his customers, played by Matthew Broderick. As the cable guy’s behavior becomes more erratic, the customer realizes he may have gotten more than he bargained for.

The Croods (2013) –

A family-friendly animated movie about a prehistoric family who must navigate a changing world after their cave is destroyed. The movie features an all-star voice cast, including Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) –

A fantasy drama about a man who ages in reverse, played by Brad Pitt. The movie spans several decades and explores themes of love, loss, and the passage of time.

The Departed (2006) –

A gripping crime thriller directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson. The movie follows two men, one an undercover cop and the other a criminal informant, as they try to outsmart each other and stay alive.

The Dilemma (2011) –

A comedy-drama about a man, played by Vince Vaughn, who discovers that his best friend’s wife is cheating on him. As he struggles with whether to tell his friend, he must also navigate his own personal and professional

Legends of the Fall (1994):

This epic romantic drama film tells the story of three brothers and their father living on a remote ranch in Montana in the early 1900s. Starring Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, and Aidan Quinn, the movie explores themes of love, loyalty, and betrayal against the backdrop of the changing American West.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004):

Based on the popular children’s book series, this film follows the misadventures of the Baudelaire children after their parents’ deaths. They are sent to live with a series of increasingly eccentric and dangerous relatives, all while trying to uncover the mystery of their parents’ past. Starring Jim Carrey, Emily Browning, and Liam Aiken, this darkly humorous movie is a fun watch for all ages.

As for the series, Netflix has added a variety of options to choose from, including:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 3 – Entertainment District Arc) –

If you are an anime lover, then you must be familiar with the Demon Slayer series. And guess what? Netflix has added the third season of Demon Slayer, which will take you on a new journey with Tanjiro and his companions.

Mermaze Mermaidz (Season 1) –

This is a perfect pick for all the little mermaid lovers out there. The show follows three mermaid friends who go on underwater adventures and explore the mysteries of the deep.

Rainbow High (Season 3) –

Rainbow High is an animated series that follows a group of teenage girls attending a prestigious art school. The show explores their daily life and the challenges they face as they strive to become successful artists.

Rugrats (Seasons 1-2) –

If you grew up in the ’90s, then you must be familiar with the Rugrats series. Now, you can relive your childhood memories with the first two seasons of this classic animated show.

The Smurfs (Season 1) –

Another classic animated show that has been added to Netflix is The Smurfs. Follow the adventures of the tiny blue creatures as they outsmart the evil wizard Gargamel.

When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1) –

This South Korean drama follows the life of a woman who returns to her hometown and finds solace in a bookstore during the harsh winter months.

So, with all these new additions, Netflix has given us a lot of options to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic movie, an animated series, or a K-drama, Netflix has got you covered. So, grab some popcorn and get ready for a binge-watching marathon!

