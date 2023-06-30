Netherlands Introduces New Export Regulations for Semiconductor Equipment, Targeting China

Amidst rumours of a potential wider “chip embargo” against the People’s Republic of China, the Netherlands has announced the implementation of new regulations that restrict the export of specific semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Starting from September 1st, the Dutch government has introduced a rule stating that the export of specific advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment needs to be authorized. This decision will mainly impact ASML, which is the largest company in the Netherlands and the world’s biggest and most advanced chip equipment manufacturer.

ASML said in a statement that it will continue to follow the export regulations in place, including those of the Netherlands, the European Union, and the United States. They also mentioned that they do not anticipate these measures to significantly affect their financial situation.

Liesje Schreinemacher, the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Co-operation, stated that certain chips can be utilized in ways that can be important for advanced military purposes.

She further emphasized that the unregulated export of goods and technologies can potentially create national security risks. The Netherlands, being a prominent leader in this field, holds an extra responsibility in this regard. The additional step taken in export control policy is impartial and applies to all countries equally.

China Opposes the Move

The Chinese government expressed its disagreement with the decision, stating that it is unfavourable for all parties involved and would have consequences for chip production and supply chains.

Mao Ning, the spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, expressed China’s opposition to the United States’ misuse of export controls. She criticized the US for employing various justifications to influence and pressure other countries into implementing a technological blockade against China.

US-China Trade War

The global semiconductor industry, responsible for manufacturing the chips that drive modern devices and technologies, has been severely affected by the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

The United States has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices and intellectual property theft. In an effort to prevent China from gaining dominance in the high-tech sector, the US has imposed tariffs and sanctions. China, on the other hand, denies these allegations and responds with its own tariffs and sanctions as a form of retaliation.

In an attempt to restrict Chinese companies like Huawei, the United States has implemented multiple restrictions on them, particularly affecting their access to chips produced using American tools and software.

To enhance domestic chip production and research capabilities, the US has invested significant amounts of money. Additionally, the US aims to diversify its supply chains by collaborating with allies like India, Japan, and Australia.

The United States has also exerted pressure on other nations, including the Netherlands, urging them to limit their sales of chip making equipment to China.

In an effort to decrease its reliance on foreign chips, China has been working towards developing its own chip manufacturing capabilities. However, China still trails behind in the most advanced technologies, like three-nanometer chips, which are currently only produced by Samsung and TSMC.

China also encounters obstacles such as scarcity of raw materials, talent, and innovation, which pose challenges to its domestic chip industry’s growth and competitiveness.

