Elon Musk, known for his ventures in electric vehicles, social media, and space exploration, is also leading Neuralink, a company that has implanted brain chips in humans despite knowing about potential malfunctions for years.

Announcing a Successful Human Implant

Earlier this year, Neuralink announced with great excitement that it had successfully implanted a brain chip into a 29-year-old quadriplegic named Noland Arbaugh. The company showcased Arbaugh playing video games like Mario Kart using only his brain signals, marking a significant achievement in merging technology with human capabilities.

Emerging Problems

However, issues soon arose. Futurism reported that wires in Arbaugh’s implant had loosened. Even more concerning, evidence from Reuters, citing anonymous sources within Neuralink, indicated that the company had known for years that the wires in its brain chips could retract. This retraction means the wires could pull away from their intended positions, reducing their effectiveness. Despite this knowledge, Neuralink proceeded with the surgery on Arbaugh.

This issue emerged amid criticism of Neuralink’s animal testing practices, especially its experiments on monkeys, which have drawn attention from policymakers in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was aware of the wire problems before approving the human trials. Although the FDA has not commented on the recent news, it has stated that it is monitoring the safety of Neuralink’s test subjects.

The retracting wires present a significant problem. When wires pull back, they take the sensitive electrodes with them, which are crucial for decoding brain signals. Retracted wires become useless, and fewer contact points with the brain reduce the implant’s effectiveness. Neuralink knew about this risk for years but considered it unlikely enough not to justify a redesign. However, continuing trials without redesigning could lead to more complications if additional wires retract, further compromising the implant’s functionality.

Redesigning the brain chip’s threads involves its own set of risks and challenges. Anchoring the wires in the brain could cause tissue damage if the threads dislodge or if the device needs to be removed. This situation presents a delicate balance between maintaining the chip’s functionality and ensuring patient safety, posing a significant engineering and ethical challenge for Neuralink.

FDA Monitoring and Neuralink’s Reaction

The FDA has committed to ongoing monitoring of the safety of any patient participating in Neuralink’s studies. So far, Neuralink has not reported any adverse health effects from the complications in Arbaugh’s surgery. The company has also not disclosed how many of the chip’s 64 threads have ceased collecting brain data. In a blog post, Neuralink focused on Arbaugh’s post-surgery achievements but did not address the technical issues.

The situation with Neuralink’s brain chip highlights the complex interplay between innovation, risk, and ethics in advanced medical technology. While the potential benefits are substantial, the risks and complications cannot be ignored. As Neuralink continues to address these challenges, scrutiny from regulatory bodies and the public will likely increase. The company’s ability to transparently handle these issues and make necessary adjustments will be crucial for the future of its ambitious projects.