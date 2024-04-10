The New Deal infrastructural projects refer to the various programs, regulations, and financial reforms enacted during President Roosevelt’s leadership between 1933 and 1939. The New Deal dream was a promise by President Roosevelt to Americans if elected to office. At the time, the USA was severely hit by the great depression, which led to the near collapse of the financial sector and serious economic problems such as unemployment, inflation, and low living standards. The projects and regulations aimed to revive the economy by creating jobs, reviving business and agriculture, and introducing a new reform that supported government involvement in business or a mixed economy.

In the first few months after Roosevelt was elected, the majority of the proposed works were passed by Congress. The projects were completed under Public Works Projects and the country experienced major constructions such as roads, airports, and dams. The projects created jobs and formed the basis for which the country’s infrastructure stands to date.

Hoover Dam

The Hoover Dam was one of the biggest infrastructural projects under Roosevelt’s leadership. The dam was built on the Colorado River and was named after Herbert Hoover, who presided over the agreement on how the states along the river would share the water. Prior to its construction, the region suffered from severe floods, such as the 1905 floods. The dam under the Public Works Projects was built to control floods, for irrigation purposes, and to boost the country’s hydroelectric power generation. It took five years and was commissioned by Roosevelt in 1935. It was among the largest public works projects and, at the time, the world’s tallest and iconic dam.

Triborough Bridge

The Triborough Bridge is another major iconic infrastructural project. It was a big transport infrastructure built to connect the Bronx, Queens, and the boroughs of Manhattan. The average cost of the bridge was $60 million, and took seven years to complete. It opened to the public in 1936 and is currently known as the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge. The bridge was a groundbreaking project, and its structural and financial success formed the basis and guidelines for the construction of subsequent bridges. It also inspired and led to major funding of bridge crossings. To date, it is a vital link in New York’s transport infrastructure.

LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia airport construction was a major New Deal-era project pioneered by the WPA. Like other New Deal projects, it was aimed at providing job opportunities in the short run, while in the long run, it was to improve transportation infrastructure in New York. Additionally, it aimed to ensure government involvement in economic affairs, especially in air transport, which is a crucial part of the transport sector. The project included the construction of the landplane field, which is the current main airport and marine terminal. The airport was opened in 1939 and named after the ruling Mayor during its construction, Mayor Fiorello La Guardia. Presently, the airport has undergone several changes to increase its capacity. It is one of the busiest airports connecting New York to other cities.

Arroyo Seco Parkway

Arroyo Seco Parkway is a notable project constructed under Roosevelt’s reforms. The Arroyo was a seasonal tributary of the Los Angeles River that provided water and facilitated farming for the Tongva people. The original 6-mile stretch was completed in 1940 and was the first-ever freeway construction in the United States. The freeway system was built to accommodate people and wildlife moving between Pasadena and Los Angeles. The freeway cut the travel time between the two towns by more than half, from an average of 27 minutes to 12 or 13 minutes. It formed an inspiration and pioneered freeway construction in the USA. To date, it is a major part of Los Angeles’s infrastructure.

Lincoln Tunnel

The Lincoln Tunnel was a major project undertaken by the PWA. The tunnel built below the Hudson River was constructed to link the metropolitan region of New York City. It also served to reduce traffic in Manhattan and provide a connection between New Jersey and New York. It was opened to traffic in 1937. Currently, it is the busiest tunnel in the world, managing traffic of 21 million vehicles annually. It continues to influence the USA’s infrastructure to date.

Bay Bridge

Also known as the San Francisco –Oakland Bridge, the project started during Hoover's era but was funded during Roosevelt's New Deal era projects. The main purpose was to improve infrastructure. The project began in 1933 and was finalized in 1936 with funding from Reconstruction Finance Corporation. The bridge was built with steel and became the world's longest, high-level steel bridge. It was an architectural masterpiece due to its suspension bridge, and it connected San Francisco and Oakland. The bridge has undergone some modification after being hit by the Loma Prieta earthquake. It's still one of the most iconic landmarks in the US.

Chickamauga Dam

The Chickamauga Dam was pioneered by the Tennessee Valley Authority. It was aimed at controlling floods on the Tennessee River and facilitating hydroelectric power production. The dam is named after the Chickamauga Village, which occupied the area. Its construction began in 1936 and was completed in 1940. To date, it is used for recreational activities and forms a major source of power.

The New Deal era had significant impacts on the USA’s infrastructure. To date, the infrastructure is a symbol of the struggles faced by the Americans and the impacts that strategic leadership can have on a country. By targeting various economic sectors such as transport, hydroelectric generation, and social welfare, President Roosevelt was able to lift the country from the aftermath of the great depression. In the short term, the projects provided employment, and in the long run, they formed the basis on which the modern US operates.