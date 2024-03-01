Hulu gears up for an exciting March, featuring a lineup of premieres that cater to diverse tastes. One highlight is a prestigious drama series unfolding against the backdrop of World War II, promising a compelling narrative that delves into historical depths. Additionally, fans can anticipate the return of a beloved superhero comedy with the second season adding more humor to the mix.

March 2024 brings an array of compelling content to Hulu, spanning documentaries, historical dramas, and comedy series.

Dark Side of the 2000s: Season 1

This is a documentary series delving into the untold stories and dark secrets of the 2000s decade. From the rise of reality TV and celebrity culture to the aftermath of 9/11 and the Iraq War, the series features firsthand accounts from individuals like TMZ co-founder Gillian Sheldon, blogger Lainey Lui, and actor Tara Reid. Produced by Vice Studios, this intriguing exploration is set to premiere on Hulu on March 13.

We Were the Lucky Ones

‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ is a historical drama series, that takes center stage on March 28. Based on the best-selling novel by Georgia Hunter, inspired by her family’s Holocaust survival, the series unfolds the story of a Polish Jewish family separated at the start of World War II. Starring Joey King, Logan Lerman, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes as siblings navigating the challenges of wartime, this production by 20th Television and Pearl Street Films is directed by Thomas Kail.

The Marsh King’s Daughter

March 5 also marks the premiere of the psychological thriller film “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” Based on the novel by Karen Dionne, the film follows a woman with a secret past: her father is the infamous Marsh King, who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. Starring Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, Garrett Hedlund, and Caren Pistorius, this Neil Burger-directed film promises a gripping confrontation between daughter and father.

Queens

On March 5, the docuseries premiere of “Queens” takes viewers into the natural world, showcasing the lives and behaviors of six remarkable female animals. From a lioness to a killer whale, the series by National Geographic explores how these queens lead, communicate, cooperate, and compete in their respective domains.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told arrives on March 21 as a documentary film celebrating the history and legacy of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party from the 80s and 90s. Featuring interviews with celebrities, artists, organizers, and attendees, the film explores the cultural impact of the festival that helped put Atlanta on the map.

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Season 1

Finally, on March 22, the comedy series Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Season 1 takes viewers on a whimsical journey with eccentric best friends Davey and Jonesie. Discovering that their locker is a portal to the multiverse, they embark on hilarious adventures in different versions of their high school, encountering offbeat versions of classmates and teachers. Created by Evany Rosen and produced by Marblemedia, this comedic escapade promises an entertaining addition to Hulu’s March lineup.