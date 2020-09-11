New Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones launched

On September 10, 2020, Xiaomi has launched the latest Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones in Nepal. These earphones are neckband-style and have a very modern and sleek design. The announcement of the earphones was done on the Nepal Facebook and Twitter accounts of Xiaomi.

Features and Specifications

The new features and specifications of Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones were shared on the Nepal Facebook page of Xiaomi. These new earphones can go on for 12-hours after charging them once. They have “superior sound with pro bass” and have the option of environmental noise cancellation.

They also have IPX4-rates splash and sweat resistance and can be connected to both, Android and iOS devices through Bluetooth 5.0. They can also function on voice command. However, information on the way the voice command works was not put up on the Facebook page. The neckband has an almost flat cable and the tips of the earbuds are in-ear style.

The design of these new earphones is similar to that of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones. Even those offer connection through Bluetooth 5.0. However, the new earphones are a great upgrade from Mi Neckband Earphones since the new ones can go on for 12 hours after charging whereas the older ones could go on only for 8 hours.

Pricing

The cost of Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones is NPR 2,099. This will be about Rs. 1,300 in INR. When the earphones will go on sale in Nepal, the available color options would be blue and black. The exact date for the sale has not been disclosed by Xiaomi yet. However, they have shared the locations where the earphones will be available. One will be able to buy them at Mi preferred partners, Mi offline stores, and online partners.

One report of GadgetBeat did mention that the new Redmi earphones have already gone on sale yesterday, September 10.