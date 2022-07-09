NFT companies are resorting to Vibes Manager to counter the crypto collapse

NFT’s market also in a downward spiral.

The current situation for digital assets across the globe is not satisfying. Be it cryptocurrency, stablecoins or NFT, all of them are facing the blunt of market crash and the prolonging market crash is just making things worse for all the digital assets.

NFT, which also is a category of digital assets has been in a downward spiral since the beginning of the year. The best connotations for the current situation for NFT’s market is given by the receding sales by at least one seventh part in one of the most popular NFT platforms, and the buyer of the so-called “Mona Lisa of the digital world” – a $2.9 Million NFT of Jack Dorsey’s tweet to be force to sell at just $6,800.

As a counter to the negative market feelings, most of the companies dealing in the NFT market have resorted to a new kind of strategy which is to adopt a role called – The Vibes Manager.

The Vibes Manager!

The vibes manager, sometimes known as a “chief vibes officer” or “director of vibes” at some organizations, is tasked with marketing NFT initiatives to newcomers and comforting present investors. This position is kind of a mix between a marketer, influencer, and investor relations officer. The aim of the Vibes Manager is that he should always maintain a cheerful attitude.

TropoFarmer, a Minnesotan who was among the first purchasers of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs (one of the most touted and expensive collections) and is an advocate for vibes control, asserted that “vibes are everything.” There are strategies for swing trading based on momentum, which is mostly supported by vibes.

According to Business Insider, an NFT business by the name of Fractional was one of the first to appoint a vibes manager. The position was filled by an influencer by the name of Deeze, who a source referred to be “the most public-facing employee at the company alongside the founder” and “A extremely prominent pundit and tastemaker in the NFT area.”

Writer’s Report:

The current situation for digital assets is not what the investors would want to see. The adoption of vibe manager by companies surely will help the investors to stay in the market for a while. But, if the market is not able to revive back to its normal state, then no such external influencer will be able to hold the investors in the market, as any viable person would only stay in the market till the market is beneficial to him is some aspect or the another.