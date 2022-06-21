NFT Sales Slid More Than 74% Lower Than the Month Prior

Since the beginning of the cryptocurrency bear market, NFT sales and interest have both decreased. The term “NFT” currently has a Google Trends (GT) score of 21 out of 100, based on data gathered from across the globe. The search phrase “NFT” obtained a GT score of 100 for the first time in a substantial length of time during the week of January 16-22, 2022. An important milestone was reached. Sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) during the previous month were $4.18 billion, according to cryptoslam.io, whereas sales totaled barely $1.07 billion in the most recent month. NFT sales have struggled this month owing to a variety of causes.

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales fell by 17.33 percent last week, from $223,085,710 to $184,417,851 across 18 different blockchain platforms, compared to the previous week’s total sales of $223,085,710. Sales of ETH-based NFTs have decreased by 18 percent in the previous week, even though the Ethereum blockchain network generated $151 million in sales. Monthly sales of ETH-based NFTs have fallen by 76.38 percent during the past year.

A total of $22.31 million in sales and acquisitions of Solana real estate were made this week by interested parties. This reflects a 3.56 percent increase in overall sales as compared to the prior week. The third-placed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was able to sell $3.16 million worth of cryptocurrencies despite a 32.45 percent drop in BSC-based NFT sales from the previous week.

To this day, the BAYC-owned NFT collection is considered the most valuable. Right now, the collection has a floor value of 90 ETH. Thirty days ago, it was 95.5 ETH, which is about equal to the value of one ether today. When the BAYC floor value was 95.5 Ethereum, it was worth $204,000. 90 Ethereum, on the other hand, is currently worth almost $97,000.

New all-time high: 66.65 ETH, a rise of 40% in the previous 24 hours for the Cryptopunks NFT collection This is a gain of 10.1 ETH over the last twenty-four hours. To put it simply: The floor value of Cryptopunks has risen significantly, presently standing at $71,000. The price was 51.9 ETH a month ago, which at the time was about $111,000 in cryptocurrency.

When BAYC 7,537 was sold for a total of 1,024 ETH the week before last, it was the most expensive NFT transaction of the month. The next coin to be sold after BAYC 7,537 was Otherdeed 90,209. 465 thousand dollars, or 235 ether, was the selling price for this item. It was just BAYC, Cryptopunks, and Otherdeed that were responsible for the top 40 most expensive NFTs sold in the previous month.

NFTs have recently sold for as much as $440K on BAYC 7,537, with Cryptopunk 2,964 selling for as much as 444 ETH on Cryptopunk 2,964. Among the most expensive tokens, BAYC 7,537 fetched $440K, while Cryptopunk 2,964 fetched $444 ETH, the second-highest selling price.