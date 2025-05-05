In a decisive move signaling a new era for McLaren Automotive, Abu Dhabi–based investment group CYVN Holdings has appointed Nick Collins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the iconic British supercar manufacturer. The leadership transition comes just months after CYVN acquired full ownership of McLaren Automotive and a non-controlling stake in McLaren Racing from Bahrain’s Mumtalakat sovereign wealth fund.

A Strategic Appointment at a Crucial Juncture

Nick Collins joins McLaren from Forseven, an electric vehicle startup backed by CYVN Holdings, where he served as CEO. Forseven was recently merged into McLaren as part of CYVN’s broader strategy to integrate future-forward technologies and electric mobility into the supercar brand’s DNA. Collins’ appointment reflects CYVN’s ambition to steer McLaren into the EV era while reinforcing its reputation for high-performance engineering and motorsport heritage.

With a career spanning more than 30 years in the automotive industry, Collins brings a wealth of experience. Prior to Forseven, he held senior roles at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), where he was Head of Vehicle Programs, and Ford Europe, where he spent over two decades across multiple engineering and leadership positions.

Succeeding Michael Leiters: A Leadership Legacy

Collins replaces Michael Leiters, a former Ferrari and Porsche executive who joined McLaren in mid-2022. Leiters led McLaren through a challenging post-COVID period, focusing on financial recovery and product innovation. His tenure saw the launch of pivotal models including the McLaren 750S, Artura Spider, Artura Coupe, the track-only Solus GT, and the recently revealed McLaren W1, a next-generation hypercar poised to lead the company’s future lineup.

In an internal statement, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of CYVN and McLaren Group Holdings, acknowledged Leiters’ contributions:

“Michael has played a crucial role during a particularly challenging period. His leadership helped stabilize McLaren and laid the foundation for future growth.”

McLaren’s New Era: Electrification and Global Expansion

Collins’ immediate priorities include accelerating McLaren’s transition to electrified drivetrains, broadening its global footprint, and increasing profitability. With the integration of Forseven’s EV technology and expertise, McLaren is expected to unveil its first all-electric supercar concept by 2026. The merger is also likely to foster deeper collaboration between McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing as the brand adapts to a rapidly evolving mobility landscape.

In his first remarks as CEO, Collins expressed his enthusiasm for the role:

“McLaren is a name synonymous with performance and innovation. I’m honored to lead the company into its next chapter, and I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver the exceptional experiences our customers expect—on the road and the track.”

A Renewed Vision Backed by Abu Dhabi Investment

CYVN’s increased stake and strategic direction mark a bold repositioning of McLaren in the hyper-competitive luxury and performance car segment. The firm’s deep pockets and long-term vision are expected to provide the stability and resources needed to drive innovation and sustainability across McLaren’s product range.

As the automotive world undergoes a seismic transformation, McLaren’s future under Nick Collins promises to blend the company’s racing pedigree with a bold new blueprint for electrified performance.

What’s Next for McLaren?

Industry watchers will be closely observing Collins’ leadership as McLaren prepares to compete not only with legacy rivals like Ferrari and Lamborghini but also with next-gen performance EV brands. The road ahead is demanding—but McLaren, with its new leadership and fresh capital, appears ready to accelerate.