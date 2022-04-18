Nifty ends below 17,200, Sensex tanks 1,172 pts; IT drags, power shines : Closed Bell

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking:

Markets began the week on a hushed note, continuing the dominant combination stage, and ended the meeting with a strong loss of about 2%. Following a gap-down opening in the middle of fragile global indicators, the benchmark carries on trading with a negative bias throughout the day.

In addition, lower-than-expected results from heavyweights such as Infosys and HDFC Bank influenced sentiment. As a result, the Nifty closed 1.7 percent down at 17,173.7. The larger business sectors, Midcap and Small cap, also closed down by 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Among the sectoral records, a blended trend was observed, with IT and banking being the top slowpokes and Auto, FMCG, and Energy being the top gainers. We accept global signals, and the result of Q4 earnings will continue to bring volatility to the next meetings. As a result, we would be cautious in the business sectors and advise dealers to maintain their positions supported.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking:

The Nifty50 index began deep down in front of the feeble global indications and closed at 17173.65 levels with a loss of 1.73 percent, while the Bank Nifty index finished at 36729 levels with a loss of 1.96 percent. During the day, the market volatility index India VIX crept up by 9%.

On the subordinates front, the most significant call options OI is at 17500/17400 strike price, followed by 17200 levels, while on the put side, the most elevated put OI is at 17000 strike price, followed by 17200 levels.

In reality, the file has formed a Doji candle on the daily outline, but it has closed beneath the Middle Bollinger Band development and the 100-Days Exponential Moving Averages, indicating bearish moves for the next day.

On the day-to-day period, a pointer MACD and Stochastic noticed a negative hybrid, which supports the bearish beliefs.

As of now, the record has 17000 points of favor and 17370 points of objection. However, Bank Nifty has support around 36200 levels and resistance at 37400 levels.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

On April 18, the Nifty, with a major hole-down opening, penetrated its transitory moving midpoints. It proceeded to breach the 200-DMA on an intraday basis, however, recovered in the close of the meeting, therefore clutching the critical moving normal on an end foundation.

Around that point, the list has been framed by a Doji design, indicating uncertainty in the personalities of the market participants.

In general, the construction indicates that the record’s current reach has shifted lower. For the time being, the Nifty is expected to trade around the range of 17000-17500.

Market

Close: Benchmark records widened the advantage setting up for the fourth day in a row amid selling in IT and financial companies.

The Sensex was down 1,172.19 points, or 2.01 percent, at 57,166.74, while the Nifty was down 302 points, or 1.73 percent, at 17,173.70. Around 1454 bids have advanced, 1990 offers have been rejected, and 135 offers have remained unchanged.

Among the top Nifty failures were Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Apollo Hospitals. The biggest gainers were NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Coal India, and Tata Steel.

IT records are down 4.7 percent, while real estate and bank files are down 1 percent each. Purchasing was discovered in the auto, metal, FMCG, and power names.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices are both down 1%.