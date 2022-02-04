Nintendo plans to use NFTs while keeping it fun

NFTs and Metaverse are two applications of blockchain that almost every company wants to dabble in. Nintendo is no different as it plans to use NFTs in a way that is fun. In a recent live Q&A, the company expressed its interest in the Metaverse and the use of NFTs. At the same time, they also talked about how much potential the Metaverse has. All this suggests that we might soon see Nintendo doing something interesting in this space.

Still time?

A tweet from the Senior Analyst at MST Financial, David Gibson, asked whether Nintendo is doing something about NFTs and Metaverse. And the company confirmed that it is still not working on the same but is thinking on similar terms on what they can offer to the gamers. Nintendo’s statement shows that they are not looking at this monetarily but how they can enhance the experience of the gamers.

If Nintendo gets really serious in the Metaverse space, they can do really amazing things with their P0kemon games and other similar stuff. There is a lot of potential here, and many gaming franchises are already working on it. I am pretty sure they won’t stay behind for long and might bring something soon.

Gaming and Metaverse

The popular gaming company Ubisoft has recently developed an NFT platform that is called the Ubisoft Quartz. And then, we had Microsoft acquire Activision Blizzard for $69B and announced its plans to work on Metaverse platforms. There are many other companies that are working on VR games. New startups are emerging that are trying to make the most of the early mover advantage with NFTs and Metaverse.

Heck, the Metaverse is even bringing in sports franchises. The UCB plans to host one of its boxing championships in the Metaverse. And they have already started working on it. If it goes well, we can expect a lot more such events from them as well as other championships doing the same. It is a little distant from gaming, but yes, they could turn it into a similar experience.

