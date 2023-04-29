NIO begins deliveries of EC7 electric SUV with market-leading aerodynamics

NIO, the emerging Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has officially announced the start of deliveries for its latest flagship electric coupe SUV, the EC7. With its aerodynamic design, the EC7 is touted as one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the market, with a drag coefficient as low as 0.23 Cd, offering market-leading efficiency. The EC7 joins an expanding premium electric SUV market, where it will compete with the likes of the Polestar 3. NIO first unveiled the EC7 during NIO Day 2022 last December, generating significant buzz within the EV community.

Equipped with NIO’s second-gen NT 2.0 tech platform, Smart Matrix LED headlights with LiDAR, and an active spoiler that can reduce drag by 4% in Eco mode, the mid-large size coupe SUV offers a comfortable and futuristic ride. Its interior includes a panoramic sunroof with smart electrochromic glass, sports seats with zero-gravity mode, and a second-gen digital cockpit. The EC7 is a significant milestone for NIO, with the company’s focus on innovation and technological advancements evident in its latest release. As more EV models hit the market, NIO aims to continue to carve out its niche in the EV space, building its reputation as a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles.

Features

NIO’s SUV boasts a dual-motor AWD system and SiC power module, delivering up to 480 kW (643 hp) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) torque for a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in just 3.8 seconds. With three battery options, 75 kWh, 100 kWh, or 150 kWh, the EC7 offers ranges up to 304 miles (490 km), 395 miles (636 km), and 584 miles (940 km), respectively. However, these figures are based on the Chinese CLTC standard and EPA figures are generally 25% lower. NIO’s flagship SUV is priced between 488,000 RMB ($70,599) and 578,000 RMB ($83,620), with European pricing to be announced later.

The newly launched NIO EC7 electric coupe SUV is set to compete in the rapidly growing electric luxury SUV market in China. This segment will soon see the launch of Polestar’s first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, later this year. Polestar unveiled its “SUV for the electric age” in October, which is among the most anticipated EV launches of the year. Polestar has found success with its Polestar 2 and is now introducing its new line of models. The Polestar 3 also incorporates Scandinavian minimalism in its design, with a panoramic sunroof that features high-tech glass and built-in Android Automotive OS.

The Polestar 3 SUV features dual electric motors with computer-assisted power distribution, capable of delivering up to 517 horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque, achieving 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Equipped with a 111 kWh battery, the Polestar 3 is expected to deliver a range of up to 300 miles, while the optional performance pack may reduce the range to 270 miles. These figures are based on preliminary EPA standards.

SUVs in China

