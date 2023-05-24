Nishant Patel, Digital Media Expert, to Lead Let It Wag’s International Expansion

New York – 5/19/23 – Nishant Patel, a leading digital media marketing expert, has been a co-founder of lead Let It Wag an Indian social enterprise animal rescue application startup which has been operating in India for over 4 years, is now set to plan their international expansion. Patel has over a decade of experience in the digital marketing industry, and he has worked with a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies and startups.

“I am excited to be leading Let It Wag on its journey to international expansion,” said Patel. “I believe that digital media is a key to success for this brand, and I am committed to work on reaching our target audience and achieve our goals.”

Patel will be responsible for developing and executing Brand partnerships, operations and digital marketing strategy that will help Let It Wag reach its target audience in new markets. He has been responsible for the organization’s overall branding, communication and media since the inception. “I am confident that Let It Wag has the potential to be a major player in the global animal rescue market,” said Patel.

Let It Wag is a non-profit organization that rescues and rehomes animals in need. The organization has rescued over 20,000 animals in the past four years. Let It Wag is funded by donations from individuals and businesses. The organization is currently seeking $500,000 in funding to support its international expansion plans, and is in conversations with multiple parties and open to more. The funding will be used to open offices in Europe, Asia, and North America in the next two years.

“We are excited to expand our reach to new markets,” said Patel. “We believe that there is a large and growing demand for our tech solution which is the dashboard for NGO’s and rescue organizations to manage and process their day to day systems and assign live assistance to emergency operations via the volunteers, staff or general public who uploads the emergency cases.”

Let It Wag is confident that its expansion strategy will help it reach its target audience in new markets and achieve its international goals.

“We are confident that Nishant Patel is the right person to lead us on our journey to international expansion, as he is based in New York and already working on multiple brand tie ups and operational support there” said Let It Wag’s CEO Yash Sheth.

Patel is a highly accomplished digital media marketing expert. He has a proven track record of success in helping businesses achieve their goals. Some of his accomplishments include:

Helped in building an engaging community of animal lovers of more than 25,000 active members and growing Helped Let It Wag grow its media and user community over the years via Implement multiple influencer marketing campaigns, celebrity tie ups and overall brand communications.

Website:

linkfly.to/NishantPatel

Instagram.com/Letitwagapp

