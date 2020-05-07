Nium secured equity round from new investors Visa, BRI Ventures

Nium, a global fintech startup, has now revealed that it has secured a new funding round of equity funding, joined by the new investors BRI and Visa Ventures, the corporate venture arm of the Bank BRI of Indonesia.

Nium revealed that it would be using the funds to further builds its diversified payment infrastructure offering that includes outreach to consumers, large enterprises, and SMEs as well as banks and financial institutions.

Prajit Nanu, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nium, said,

“We are interested in tech infrastructure players with capabilities in issuance, local payment rails etc, which complement our own and can help us ship faster in markets we are bullish on.”

“Nium and Visa’s collaboration began in early 2019 when Nium joined the Visa Fintech Fast Track program in Asia Pacific. We’ve worked together on new commerce experiences like instant remittances for consumers and businesses in Southeast Asia,” said Chris Clark, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa.

