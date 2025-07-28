OpenAI’s Sam Altman is raising red flags about something many ChatGPT users probably haven’t considered: those deeply personal conversations you’re having with the AI chatbot could end up in a courtroom.

Speaking on Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend,” Altman addressed a growing concern that’s been flying under the radar. While millions of people treat ChatGPT like a digital therapist, pouring out their relationship problems, mental health struggles, and most intimate thoughts, these conversations don’t have the same legal protections as talking to an actual human professional.

“People talk about the most personal sh** in their lives to ChatGPT,” Altman explained during the podcast. “People use it young people, especially, use it as a therapist, a life coach; having these relationship problems and [asking] ‘what should I do?'”

The problem? Unlike conversations with doctors, therapists, or lawyers, there’s no legal privilege protecting your ChatGPT chats. When you spill your secrets to a licensed therapist, those conversations are protected by doctor-patient confidentiality. Tell the same secrets to ChatGPT, and they could potentially be subpoenaed in legal proceedings.

“Right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there’s legal privilege for it,” Altman said. “And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.”

This isn’t just theoretical concern. OpenAI is currently battling a court order in its lawsuit with The New York Times that would require the company to preserve chat logs from hundreds of millions of ChatGPT users worldwide. The only exception? Enterprise customers, whose conversations would remain protected.

Why Your ChatGPT Conversations Aren’t as Private as You Think?

OpenAI has called this court order “an overreach” and is appealing the decision. But the company’s resistance highlights a broader issue: if courts can force tech companies to hand over user conversations once, what’s stopping them from doing it again?

The implications extend beyond just lawsuits between tech companies. Law enforcement agencies regularly subpoena tech companies for user data to aid criminal investigations. With the current legal landscape, your ChatGPT conversations could become evidence in ways you never imagined.

This privacy gap becomes even more concerning when you consider recent changes in digital rights. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many women switched to more private period-tracking apps or began using Apple Health’s encrypted records, fearing their reproductive health data could be used against them. The same principle applies to AI conversations about sensitive topics.

Altman acknowledges this privacy uncertainty is holding back broader adoption of AI tools. “I think that’s very screwed up,” he said about the current situation. “I think we should have the same concept of privacy for your conversations with AI that we do with a therapist or whatever.”

A Privacy Wake-Up Call from OpenAI’s CEO

The OpenAI CEO even seemed to validate concerns from users like Von, who mentioned he doesn’t use ChatGPT much due to privacy worries. “I think it makes sense … to really want the privacy clarity before you use [ChatGPT] a lot like the legal clarity,” Altman responded.

This conversation comes at a time when AI companies are already under scrutiny for their data practices. During the training process, these systems consume massive amounts of online data, and now they’re being asked to potentially surrender user conversations in legal contexts.

For now, users who’ve been treating ChatGPT as their personal confidant might want to reconsider how much they’re willing to share. Until there’s clear legal framework protecting AI conversations the same way we protect human professional relationships, those late-night therapy sessions with ChatGPT could come back to haunt you.

The tech industry is still figuring out how to navigate these uncharted privacy waters. But Altman’s candid admission serves as a wake-up call: your AI therapist might be taking notes that could end up in places you never intended.