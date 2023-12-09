Playing somewhat jokingly on the two companies’ different issues and eventual redemption arcs, Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red very cheekily complimented Hello Games on the reveal of its ambitious new fantasy game Light no Fire at The Game Awards 2023. To put things in perspective, when Hello Games published No Man’s Sky, it was met with harsh criticism for lacking many of the features that studio founder Sean Murray had promised. But as time went on, the game received a number of significant improvements that significantly altered the general consensus. As a result, No Man’s Sky is now regarded as one of the greatest open-world games available and was just awarded a Golden Joystick Award in the “Still Playing” genre.

About the game Light No Fire

At the Game Awards in Los Angeles, Sean Murray of Hello Games unveiled the most recent project his team has worked on. Similar procedural generation technology was used to produce Light No Fire, a fantasy multiplayer game set in an Earth-sized virtual universe, as well as No Man’s Sky, the studio’s previous game. No Man’s Sky allows players to explore a vast number of planets, but none of those worlds can match Light No Fire’s dimensions and population. There will be a variety of biomes in the game, much as on Earth.

In 2016, No Man’s Sky made its premiere. Although it didn’t live up to the hype at first, years of consistent support and substantial upgrades have made it a beloved science fiction game. No Man’s Sky will still be supported by Hello Games in 2024, with many upgrades scheduled.

Murray Said,

“It is the first real open world.” Something that has no bounds. We’re also going to allow everyone to play together in it. It’s a location where individuals may share their experiences together.”

The idea is to make this one world feel considerably more realistic, alive, and complex than the comparatively tiny planets of No Man’s Sky, which were frequently barren and mostly uninhabited. With remarkably towering mountains from which you may gaze down across the rivers and valleys below and plot your next expedition, verticality is given special attention. In that game, the idea of climbing a mountain in a fantasy world and seeing a flag planted by another explorer, or a tower someone built to look out at the surrounding lands, is far more appealing than planets being too fleeting and bases being too utilitarian for leaving your mark on the galaxy. When you squint, it briefly appears as though you are viewing a massive shared server that is a never-ending, constantly-surprising version of Valheim.