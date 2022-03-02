No more Apple product sales in Russia

Apple stated on Tuesday that it has halted all physical product sales in Russia.

Apple’s decision implies that Russians will no longer be able to buy iPhones or Macbooks directly from the corporation. When Euronews Next sought to purchase an iPhone via Apple’s Russian online store, the site displayed the notice “The Apple store is now closed.

Physical sales in Russia have been halted, following Apple’s decision to stop exporting its goods to Russia last week. Apple had already limited access to digital services in Russia, including Apple Pay.

Outside of Russia, RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store,” Apple stated, adding that it had disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainians.

Ukraine’s vice prime minister and digital transformation minister, Myhailo Fedorov, responded to Apple’s announcement by urging the corporation to go farther.

Here is the full statement released by Apple :