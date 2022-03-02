No more Apple product sales in Russia

Apple stated on Tuesday that it has halted all physical product sales in Russia.
Apple’s decision implies that Russians will no longer be able to buy iPhones or Macbooks directly from the corporation. When Euronews Next sought to purchase an iPhone via Apple’s Russian online store, the site displayed the notice “The Apple store is now closed.
Physical sales in Russia have been halted, following Apple’s decision to stop exporting its goods to Russia last week. Apple had already limited access to digital services in Russia, including Apple Pay.
Outside of Russia, RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store,” Apple stated, adding that it had disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainians.
Ukraine’s vice prime minister and digital transformation minister, Myhailo Fedorov, responded to Apple’s announcement by urging the corporation to go farther.
Here is the full statement released by Apple :
We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.
We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.
We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.