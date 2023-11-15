Over the last several years, the Forza series has become one of the most prestigious racing franchises in video games, mostly due to the producers Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games’ constant ability to provide amazing on-track action. Therefore, it came as a bit of a surprise when the brand revealed today that Forza Customs, its newest game, will not feature any real racing at all. Rather, the new smartphone game helps players create and restore automobiles using match-three puzzles. Obviously, Turn 10 and Playground aren’t collaborating on Forza Customs because this isn’t a mainline addition to the brand. Instead, Hutch Games, a mobile firm, oversaw development.

Forza Customs

It’s important to reiterate that Forza Customs is not a racing game, even if fans of mobile racing may be familiar with Hutch Games from its work on titles like F1 Clash, Top Drives, and Rebel Racing. Gamers are assigned a variety of tasks, such as creating a car or altering a certain component, and they must then solve match-three puzzles to get the points necessary to complete the tasks. Sadly, it doesn’t appear like there is currently a mechanism to include your game-based ideas into the primary series. While it’s feasible, Forza Customs exists independently of the two main series at the moment.

It should be mentioned that many of the elements seen in mobile games are also present in Forza Customs. Although there are a number of ways to pay for microtransactions through Customs, first reviews tend to indicate that you don’t actually need to pay to receive anything valuable. It’s also important to note that Customs doesn’t require an internet connection, so you can play it on the fly no matter where your Wi-Fi is.

Nest Update for Forza Series

Turn 10 this month launched its Forza Motorsport revival, which has been in development for six years. Both gamers and critics gave the game positive reviews. Before the team starts generating excitement for the next game in that series, it’s probably going to be supported for a few more years. Though Playground Games is also working on an impending Fable remake, in theory, 2024 would be the year we’d see the next game in the Forza Horizon series.

We’re probably coming near to the game’s release date because Playground offered fans their first peek at the new Fable during the summer during the Xbox Games Showcase. Of course, the studio may be working on both projects simultaneously, but because Motorsport is still in its infancy, fans may have to wait a little while longer than they might think to learn about Forza Horizon 6. In any case, FH6 ought to arrive very soon and is most likely the next title in the core series.