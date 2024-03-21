Noise, a brand known for innovation, has made waves once more with the release of its latest masterpiece, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch. Designed to be more than simply a clock, this smartwatch combines cutting-edge technology with an eye-catching appearance, making it a must-have item for tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward consumers.

Let’s go into the specifics of this exciting launch and see what sets the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus apart in the competitive smartwatch industry.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus: Specification and Feature Details!

The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus’s sleek metallic shell and shiny finish exemplify Noise’s dedication to design perfection.

The wristwatch has a gorgeous 2-inch HD display with a 240 x 282 pixels resolution, so every notification and function is seen in sharp, bright clarity. This wristwatch comes in various stylish colors, including Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Vintage Brown, Space Blue, Elite Black, and Elite Silver, making it suitable for any outfit or event.

The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus, which has TruSync Technology and BT v5.3 connection, offers flawless synchronization with your smartphone, allowing you to stay connected while on the road. Whether receiving phone alarms or checking your recent call records, the smartwatch’s functioning crown allows for simple navigation, making it easier to keep in contact.

However, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus is designed to keep you healthy and connected. The wristwatch comes equipped with comprehensive health monitoring capabilities such as a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker, sleep pattern analysis, and stress level monitoring, allowing you to take control of your health and wellness journey.

With over 150 watch faces and more than 100 sports modes, it’s the ideal partner for every activity, from strenuous exercise to relaxing yoga.

Understanding its consumers’ busy lives, Noise built the ColorFit Icon 3 Plus with durability in mind. The smartwatch is IP67-rated, which means it’s water and dust-resistant, so you can wear it confidently whether you’re hitting the gym or caught in a sudden rainstorm.

Furthermore, with a battery life of up to 7 days, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus guarantees you’re always prepared to take on whatever the day throws at you without continuously recharging.

Special offers for Airtel Payments Bank – Collaboration with Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus

Noise has teamed with Airtel Payments Bank and Mastercard to launch a smartwatch that enables contactless payments, combining the ease of digital payments with the sophistication of wearable technology.

The Airtel Payments Bank wristwatch is available in black, grey, and blue and costs Rs 2,999. Existing Airtel Payments Bank users may purchase it directly through the Airtel Thanks App. New clients may effortlessly create an account using the app and enjoy seamless technology integration and banking on their wrists.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus – Pricing Details

The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus, priced at Rs 1,199, provides incomparable value by putting quality features and a striking design within reach.

This wristwatch is available for purchase on Flipkart and Noise’s website and is set to become your new tech addiction. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a fitness fanatic, or someone who values life’s finer things, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus is made to wow.

As we look at the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus, it’s evident that it’s more than just a smartwatch; it’s a statement.

A statement about style, technology, and how the two are seamlessly integrated. The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus, with its innovative features, stylish appearance, and inexpensive pricing, is poised to change the smartwatch experience. So, are you ready to step up your wrist game?