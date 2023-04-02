Noise, an Indian wearable tech brand, has as of late sent off two new smartwatches, the ColorFit Symbol 2 and the ColorFit Vista, in India. The two gadgets are loaded with highlights and intended to take care of the fitness and well-being needs of clients.

Noise Colorfit Vista is now available in India – Specification details

The ColorFit Symbol 2 games a 1.4-inch HD show and accompanies 24×7 pulse observing, SpO2 checking, and stress observing elements. It flaunts a great 60 game modes, permitting clients to follow a large number of exercises like running, cycling, and swimming. Moreover, it highlights rest following and stationary updates, which can assist clients with keeping a solid way of life. The gadget likewise accompanies a strong 260mAh battery, providing as long as 10 days of battery duration on a solitary charge.

Then again, the ColorFit Vista includes a marginally more modest 1.3-inch TFT-LCD show however shares a considerable lot of similar highlights as the ColorFit Symbol 2, including 24×7 pulse checking, SpO2 observing, and stress observing. It accompanies 20 game modes and includes rest following and stationary updates. The gadget is furnished with a 200mAh battery, providing as long as 7 days of battery duration on a solitary charge. It is additionally IP68 affirmed for water and residue opposition, going with it an ideal decision for people who love outside exercises.

Both the ColorFit Symbol 2 and the ColorFit Vista are viable with Android and iOS gadgets and can be associated using Bluetooth. They offer elements like call and message warnings, music control, and weather conditions refreshes. These smartwatches offer a scope of elements that take care of the necessities of fitness lovers and well-being-cognizant people.

Gaurav Khatri, a Fellow benefactor of Noise, communicated his energy about the send-off, saying, “We are excited to send off the ColorFit Symbol 2 and ColorFit Vista, which offer a scope of highlights that take special care of the requirements of fitness fans and wellbeing, cognizant people. With these send-offs, we plan to additionally reinforce our situation in the Indian wearables market.”

Price:

The ColorFit Symbol 2 is priced at INR 3,999 ($54), while the ColorFit Vista is priced at INR 2,999 ($41). The two gadgets are accessible for buy on the organization’s site, as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.