Nokia G60 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 695 launched in India

Smartphone maker, Nokia has launched its new budget smartphone called the Nokia G60 5G smartphone. This smartphone has been launched as an initiative toward bringing budget-friendly 5G smartphones into the Indian smartphone market.

Although, this smartphone has been launched still the pre-order for this smartphone is yet to be announced as good news we have specifications and features confirmed for this smartphone. Let’s take a deep look into what this Nokia G60 5G smartphone features:

Nokia G60 5G Smartphone – Specification and Features

The Indian subsidiary of Nokia, Nokia India has tweeted about the smartphone launch. The tweet coming from the smartphone says that “Be ready for tomorrow with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP AI Triple camera, and a high speed 5G connectivity as well.

Getting to the specification side, this Nokia G60 5G will be coming with a bigger 6.58-inch screen on the front side which will be supporting a peak resolution will be FULL HD+ and then this display will also support a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz. To provide better protection, this display gets the support for Corning Gorilla Glass 5 as well.

This smartphone gets the power from a popular and powerful Qualcomm chipset which is the new Snapdragon 695 SoC. This chipset is a powerful new 5G chipset that will be coming with support for 5G connectivity. This chipset has been coupled with 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage as well. Also, you can expand the storage with a microSD card.

In the camera department, this smartphone features a main 50MP AI camera on the rear side which will be coupled with a 5MP Ultra Wide Angel sensor and then a 2MP depth sensor as well. To take better selfies, this smartphone also features an 8MP selfie shooter as well. This smartphone comes with Android 12 out of the box.

Nokia G60 5G Smartphone – Price

Talking about the pricing side, this Nokia G60 5G smartphone’s pricing has not been revealed yet but if we consider the pricing of its predecessor model which is the new Nokia G11 smartphone.

Here this predecessor smartphone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 12,499, however, for this smartphone, we will see the pricing hike but still, we have to wait for Nokia to officially confirm the pricing side of this smartphone.

If we talk about the pricing side, this new Nokia G60 5G smartphone will reportedly be priced at around Rs. 14,000. However, we will be updating you as soon as the pricing gets confirmed.